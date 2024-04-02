Kylie Kelce fully endorses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's "amazing" romance: "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav"

Travis Kelce is now the only one of the Kelce brothers who is still playing in the NFL. His brother, Jason, a legendary center for the Philadelphia Eagles, decided to call it a career after an emotional year - his impact wasn't restricted to the field, as Jason was also a big presence among the Philadelphia community alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce.

With the pair appearing more on the media after Jason's retirement, Kylie Kelce appeared on the TODAY show to talk about off-field things, such as their work with the Eagles Autism Foundation and, of course, the relationship between Travis Kelce and superstar singer Taylor Swift. And Kylie was very supportive of Travis' current status:

“Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy. We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

Travis Kelce and romantic gestures to Taylor Swift - even in the playoffs

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 AFC Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands.

Taylor Swift was at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, a game in which they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs en route to their back-to-back title. She also made a long trip to be able to return from Japan to Las Vegas and watch Travis play in the Super Bowl.

The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the 2023 season, and even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season got tougher. The rumors started as she sat on his family box during the Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears, and intensified ever since.

You can't deny that Taylor Swift gave him luck. Even in a down season to his individual standards, the Chiefs still won the Super Bowl, and that's what really matters in the end.