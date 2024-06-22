  • NFL
  • Kylie Kelce opens up about feeling 'forced' to change parenting approach in light of Jason Kelce's stardom

Kylie Kelce opens up about feeling 'forced' to change parenting approach in light of Jason Kelce's stardom

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 22, 2024 17:06 GMT
2023 Night Of Too Many Stars
2023 Night Of Too Many Stars (Image Source: Getty)

Jason Kelce is one of the most successful NFL players who has now retired. Fame has changed many things for Jason Kelce and his family, especially how the couple parent their kids.

In her interview with Business Insider, Kylie talked about how she has to change her way of parenting due to Jason's fame. Kylie also expressed how she never thought that she would be so famous, especially in Philadelphia.

"I never imagined that Jason and I would be household names in Philadelphia or that strangers would know our kids' names. It has forced some conversations that I didn't think we would need to have," Kylie said.
"When we leave the house now and go into public spaces, I tell our daughters that if they don't want to say 'hi' to people, they don't have to. it's a very fine line and a blurred line when people approach Jason and me and address the girls by name," Kylie added.

Kylie Kelce mentioned how her marriage to Jason Kelce has been the talk of the town for a long time. Despite that, Jason and Kylie don't let the opinions of others affect their marriage. Talking about the same, Kylie said:

"As public figures, Jason and I know there's talk about our marriage, but we don't give much thought to it. I don't really mind other people having opinions because I don't really think twice about it. I also just don't often give the opportunity for people to supply those opinions."

Kylie Kelce deflects question about Travis Kelce's wedding with Taylor Swift

Earlier this month, Kylie Kelce was interviewed by US Weekly, in which she talked about Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's nature. During the interview, Kylie was asked to shed light on Travis Kelce's wedding plans with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"Oh, that’s up to Trav," Kylie said.

Kylie further expressed how both brothers are kind and generous in nature. And all of the goodness in the Kelce brothers, Kylie feels, comes from their mother, Donna Kelce. Praising Donna Kelce for raising her kids right, Kylie said:

"His mom was an outstanding example of a strong, independent woman and still to this day, I tell everybody, I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law. It is those traits that I think helped [Jason] understand that women can be sort of a strong force."

While Kylie might have deflected her brother-in-law's wedding question, her husband, Jason Kelce, doesn't hold himself back from talking about his brother's relationship. In fact, during the New Heights podcast, Jason expressed how Travis Kelce could win the Kids Choice Award because of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

