Kylie Kelce's autographed Princess Diana-inspired jacket surpasses $20,000 at Eagles' auction

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce's wife, has a jacket inspired by the late Princess Diana. On the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce said that the jacket was put up for auction and is currently fetching a price that would bankrupt most Americans.

"[00:15:16] This jacket is known as the Princess Diana jacket because there is an iconic photo of Princess Diana wearing this Kelly Green Eagles jacket. The Eagles Autism Foundation is auctioning off this jacket. It's up to over $20,000 right now. In fact, at one point, Rob McElhenney was the top bidder with $10,050," said Jason Kelce on "New Heights."

Kylie Kelce's auction ends on November 24th. The item in question is a throwback to the mid-1990s, during the prime of Princess Diana's fame. Jason Kelce didn't explain if It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney was still in the running for the item.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kylie Kelce's husband and Travis Kelce prepare for rematch of Super Bowl LVII

Travis Kelce at Germany Chiefs Football

After nine months, the Kelce brothers will again square off against each other, with the entire country watching. The 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles will battle the 7-2 Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football on Monday, November 20th at 8:15 p.m. EST. Jason Kelce will be looking to win back bragging rights after losing to his brother on the biggest stage in sports.

Both teams are at the top of their conferences and own the number one seed. A loss in primetime doesn't guarantee that either team will drop out of the top seed, but it puts them adjacent to that fate. Both Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be coming off their bye and should be fully rested.

Regarding throwing production, Mahomes and Hurts are almost neck and neck, but the Chiefs quarterback has the edge with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hurts, meanwhile, has thrown for 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Despite some fans expressing worry about Hurts this season, the former quarterback from Alabama is on pace to potentially have the most throwing touchdowns of his career. Last year, he set the bar at 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

That said, both quarterback's ratios are a step down in 2023 from where they were in 2022. However, it hasn't cost the teams their standings. Will Kylie Kelce's husband get one back in what could be the showdown between himself and Travis Kelce?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the New Heights podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.