LSU wide receiver and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy died last Saturday in a reported suicide in his car, according to a Harris County report last Sunday. Lacy had been facing criminal charges stemming from a fatal car accident that occurred on Dec. 17.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. However, Lacy's attorney, Matthew Ory, felt that after information was gathered, Lacy would have been clear of the charges.

Lacy was not invited to participate in the 2025 NFL Draft combine as a result of his ongoing legal situation. In a statement released by Lacy's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, on Friday, he called out the NFL for revoking Lacy's combine invite and urged them to re-evaluate their draft process:

"No time ever feels appropriate to release a statement of this magnitude. I've been processing this loss in private with Kyren's family and loved ones and with their permission, I'd like to share the following. Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person.

"In December, Alliance was blesses to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike.

"As stated by Kyren's attorney, we expected all charges to have been dropped at his hearing this past Monday. Kyren was heartbroken by the tragic loss of Mr. Hall. He was willing to adhere to any civil matters, regardless of the Grand Jur's decision. That aside, the system failed us, and we are now mourning the loss of two lives.

Arceneaux then went after the NFL:

"To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your procecces and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for."

Kyren Lacy's college career: LSU WR was expected to go in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft

Kyren Lacy during LSU Pro Day - Source: Getty

Kyren Lacy was expected to go in the first few rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Most mock drafts and experts/analysts projected him to be a second or third-round pick.

He spent the first two seasons of his college career at Louisiana Tech before transferring to LSU in 2022. He had a solid last two seasons, recording at least 30 catches and over 550 receiving yards in each of the two seasons while hauling in 16 receiving touchdowns.

