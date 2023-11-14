Kyren Williams injury update: Latest on Rams RB for Week 11 vs Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is getting closer to making a return to action.

Williams has not played since October 15 after being placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain. With the Rams having had their bye week last week, what is Williams' status for Week 11?

Kyren Williams' injury update

Kyren Williams had a high ankle sprain

Kyren Williams suffered a high ankle sprain during the Los Angeles Rams 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

At the time, the Rams said Williams would miss their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but days later he was placed on injured reserve.

With Williams out of the lineup, LA turned to Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman. But, head coach Sean McVay says losing Williams has been a big hit to their offense.

“I think just everything that he brings, competitiveness, the production, feel as a runner, explosiveness, production in both the pass and the run, good feel and understanding for what we’re trying to get done in protection,” McVay said. “He just was playing at a really high level."

He added:

"So his production and just the overall presence and his competitiveness I think is what you’ve missed. He’s a really good player and we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

What happened to Kyren Williams?

As mentioned before, Kyren Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals and was forced to leave the game.

The injury happened during Williams' best game of his career as he rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

When will Kyren Williams return?

Kyren Williams is expected to be back in the lineup in Week 12 once he's eligible to be activated off the injured reserve. That puts him in line to make his return against the Arizona Cardinals, the same team against whom he was injured.

Williams will likely miss a total of four games, with the fourth being on this Sunday when the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks. It's also in line with the timeline Sean McVay expected.

“Coming after Seattle, then we expect to get Kyren Williams back.”

With Williams still not back for Week 11, the Rams will continue to use Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman as their running backs.

This season, Williams has rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries and nine touchdowns.