Kyren Williams' injury update: Latest on Rams RB for Week 5

Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua were two players not on the radar of most fans heading into the year. However, with Week 5 on the horizon, the status of both players has become critical to the morale of Rams fans and fantasy football managers. The Rams offense took several hits on Sunday, including Williams. Here's the latest on the running back's health.

Kyren Williams at Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams injury update

Per Rams Wire, Williams "banged up" his hip during the Week 4 battle against the Indianapolis Colts. On Monday night, Sean McVay addressed the injury, assuming it to be a minor one, if anything. He doesn't expect it to impact him in Week 5.

What happened to Kyren Williams?

The Rams running back suffered a hip contusion in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts. Despite that, he played through the injury. During the contest, he rushed 25 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

When will Kyren Williams return?

The running back is expected to be fully available in Week 5. Although he might not technically be 100% healthy, he'll be able to play at full speed in the contest. The worry isn't regarding whether he will be able to play in Week 5, but rather if this is the first of a series of dings for the running back who has been used early and often already.

With Cam Akers out the door, the workload falls to Williams. Backup Ronnie Rivers saw some work and looked strong in the game against the Colts as well. Going forward, expect Williams to still get the bulk of the carries, although a handful could get passed off to Rivers as well to preserve the running back.

Matthew Stafford, who missed much of 2022 due to injury, is also fighting a hip injury. The temptation to run the ball more next week to minimize the hits taken for the quarterback could be a factor for McVay.

There's a chance that Rivers getting some extra run and the room seeing more work as a whole effectively puts Williams with a similar number of touches next week against the Philadelphia Eagles.