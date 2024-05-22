Kyren Williams injury update: Sean McVay gives clarity with Rams RB set to miss OTAs

The Rams seem to have a problem. But Sean McVay doesn't care. Kyren Williams is set to miss the start of the Los Angeles Rams' organized team activities (OTAs) as, according to McVay, the head coach, he's dealing with a foot issue. The running back already missed some games last year due to injury, so the idea of dealing with health problems once again isn't exciting.

McVay, however, doesn't seem to be overly concerned with his running back, as he told reporters with the Rams gathering in their facilities for the start of their offseason program:

"It's nothing to worry about. He'll be ready to go for training camp, but there's a little issue when he was training. And kind of just leave it at that. But nothing to be concerned about. He's been great, he's doing an excellent job, just physically feeling really good. And he'll be ready to roll and be a consistent producer for us this year."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why is Sean McVay so well respected throughout the league?

If you haven't followed the NFL for long, it may seem a little hard to believe, but the Rams at the beginning of the last decade were an awful team, especially on the offense. Before his arrival, the team's last positive record was in 2003 - and in 2016, with rookie Jared Goff, the team had the worst offense in the NFL with Jeff Fisher as the coach.

McVay led a sudden and stunning shift from the worst offenses in the league to the best in 2017. His offensive system was simple and had the same principles for practically the entirety of the Jared Goff era: high use of play-action, attacking the MOFO parts of the field, excessive use of 11 personnel (3 WRs, 1 TE and 1 RB) and many snaps under center.

In 2020, it became clear that Jared Goff's limitations as a quarterback prevented the Rams from going further. Los Angeles risked everything: they traded several picks for Matthew Stafford hoping that he would be the piece that would take McVay's attack even further, even if the principles needed to be changed. And that's what he did: more shotgun, more vertical passes, less play-action.

A coach's main virtue will always be to give his players the best possible conditions for success. And the coach did this very well from the beginning of his career. No wonder he won the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.