LA Rams predicted to trade for Kenny Pickett as Matthew Stafford's potential successor, per ESPN analyst

Kenny Pickett began a new chapter of his NFL career when was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. Almost a year later and coming off of winning his first Super Bowl, he may be on the move again.

On Monday, ESPN released its 2025 offseason guide. And according to Ben Solak, the Los Angeles Rams will future-proof their quarterback situation by trading for the former Pittsburgh Steeler:

"The Rams desperately need a young quarterback to develop behind Matthew Stafford. I predict they'll trade for Kenny Pickett, currently the QB2 of the Eagles, to fill the role after failing to land an acceptable rookie option in the draft."

Matthew Stafford is entering the penultimate year of the $160-million contract that he signed in 2022. He has been the subject of retirement rumors, but the Rams have so far struggled to find a sufficient backup for him.

Carson Wentz left in free agency after 2023, and Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to do the same after 2024. 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, has yet to play a single snap.

Browns, Dolphins also floated as a destination for Kenny Pickett

Another team that purportedly makes sense for Pickett would be the Cleveland Browns, effectively returning him to the NFC North to become a rival of the Steelers. CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala raised that notion while speaking on 92.3 The Fan last week:

“You can’t just look at his stats in a vacuum... The two years that Kenny Pickett had in Pittsburgh were, arguably, the most dysfunctional offense that I’ve ever been around in 15 years of covering the NFL.”

Heavy.com's Tony Adame has also floated the Miami Dolphins as a potential trade partner, given Tua Tagovailoa's history with concussions that have betrayed a lack of depth at the position - in 2024 alone, Tyler Huntley went 2-3, while Skylar Thompson lost his only start. He cites Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine:

"The Dolphins have enough weapons that they should be able to win games if they have a high-level backup. Whether that's signing an established veteran or trading for a younger option looking for a fresh start, Miami needs a second QB who can win a few games."

The Browns are facing another season without the much-maligned Deshaun Watson, who reinjured his right Achilles tendon last month, forcing him to undergo a second surgery that could keep him off the field indefinitely.

The new league year will begin on March 12.

