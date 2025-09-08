  • home icon
  • NFL
  • LA Rams president takes brutal shots at Ryan Clark after Steelers champ's predictions for Texans game backfires

LA Rams president takes brutal shots at Ryan Clark after Steelers champ's predictions for Texans game backfires

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 08, 2025 05:47 GMT
LA Rams president takes brutal shots at Ryan Clark after Steelers champ
LA Rams president takes brutal shots at Ryan Clark after Steelers champ's predictions for Texans game backfires

The Los Angeles Rams president, Kevin DeMoff, did not hold back while taking a jab at former NFL star Ryan Clark. Before their season opener against the Houston Texans, he predicted DeMeco Ryans' team to secure a 23-17 victory on ESPN's 'NFL Live' show.

Ad

However, the Rams ended up securing a 14-9 victory over the Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. After the game, the team's official social media page trolled Ryan Clark for his take.

Kevin DeMoff responded to this with a jab of his own directed at the former NFL star turned analyst.

"I guess being an ex-player doesn't help analysts make better picks," Demoff wrote in a tweet he shared on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

The Texans had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn in the first quarter. He scored another field goal in the second quarter before running back Kyren Williams scored a rushing touchdown to minimise the deficit to 6-7. Fairbairn's third field goal gave the Texans a three-point lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Davis Allen with a 13-yard touchdown pass. This gave them a 14-9 lead, and they managed to hold on to it until the final whistle.

Ad

The quarterback completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards. On the other hand, CJ Stroud struggled to find any momentum on the field, completing 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards with one interception to his name.

Rams HC Sean McVay heaps praise on Nate Landman's performance

In March, the team signed linebacker Nate Landman to a one-year deal. He made some decisive defensive plays on the field that allowed Sean McVay's team to hold onto their 14-9 lead.

Ad

In the post-game press conference, McVay heaped praise on the linebacker's debut with the team.

"We always talk about practice, performance and preparation equaling game reality," McVay said as per the team's website. "That's what (Landman's) done. He has gotten more punch-outs than anybody. He has just a great feel for it. He's so intentional, and I think it's rubbed off on the rest of the group, and he got it at a critical time. You talk about competitive greatness, that was on display."

The Rams next hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications