LA Rams president takes brutal shots at Ryan Clark after Steelers champ's predictions for Texans game backfires

The Los Angeles Rams president, Kevin DeMoff, did not hold back while taking a jab at former NFL star Ryan Clark. Before their season opener against the Houston Texans, he predicted DeMeco Ryans' team to secure a 23-17 victory on ESPN's 'NFL Live' show.However, the Rams ended up securing a 14-9 victory over the Texans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. After the game, the team's official social media page trolled Ryan Clark for his take.Kevin DeMoff responded to this with a jab of his own directed at the former NFL star turned analyst.&quot;I guess being an ex-player doesn't help analysts make better picks,&quot; Demoff wrote in a tweet he shared on X.The Texans had taken an early lead in the game thanks to a 51-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn in the first quarter. He scored another field goal in the second quarter before running back Kyren Williams scored a rushing touchdown to minimise the deficit to 6-7. Fairbairn's third field goal gave the Texans a three-point lead heading into halftime.In the third quarter, LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Davis Allen with a 13-yard touchdown pass. This gave them a 14-9 lead, and they managed to hold on to it until the final whistle.The quarterback completed 21 of 29 passes for 245 yards. On the other hand, CJ Stroud struggled to find any momentum on the field, completing 19 of 27 passes for 188 yards with one interception to his name.Rams HC Sean McVay heaps praise on Nate Landman's performanceIn March, the team signed linebacker Nate Landman to a one-year deal. He made some decisive defensive plays on the field that allowed Sean McVay's team to hold onto their 14-9 lead.In the post-game press conference, McVay heaped praise on the linebacker's debut with the team.&quot;We always talk about practice, performance and preparation equaling game reality,&quot; McVay said as per the team's website. &quot;That's what (Landman's) done. He has gotten more punch-outs than anybody. He has just a great feel for it. He's so intentional, and I think it's rubbed off on the rest of the group, and he got it at a critical time. You talk about competitive greatness, that was on display.&quot;The Rams next hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 14. The game will be broadcast on CBS at 1:00 pm ET.