"Far more problematic if that is coming from a man's voice" - Labeling Deshaun Watson's sexual assault as non-violent is egregious, claims NFL analyst

Following the NFL's appeal of Deshaun Watson's suspension, the saga looks destined to continue a while longer. Former judge Sue Robinson handed down the six-game suspension, and the question now is whether it will stick.

Some reports suggest the commissioner wants at least a year for the troubled Cleveland Browns quarterback. Other reports say the NFLPA wants a reduction from six games.

Nick Wright is a sports analyst and television personality with his own show called What's Wright? On a recent episode of the show, Wright questioned how the six-game suspension would have been received if a male judge handed it down.

"I think the NFL is benefiting greatly right now, from the fact that the judge in this case happens to be a woman. And by that I mean this, I think if that exact same verdicts thrown word, but ruling was issued, and it's a male judge signing, and it involves the terms of 'non-violent sexual assault' and continually referring to this as 'non-violent sexual assault.' I think that is far more problematic for the league."

Wright said the criticism had been subdued because the ruling came from a female judge.

"If that is coming from a man's voice, than judge Sue Robinson. With that said, I personally find it just as egregious. But, I just think the criticism is as loud as the criticism has been, I think the criticism is actually a little quieter than it would have been, if this was a different person giving the rule."

As Wright pointed out, the phrase "non-violent sexual assault" seems self-contradictory. The word "assault" implies violence, after all. The analyst also explained the details of the cases in a language that the mainstream NFL media would not be willing or able to use on other programs.

With Deshaun Watson facing suspension, the Browns will rely on backup Jacoby Brissett to lead the way

Watson has settled all but one of the civil suits brought against him. The final number of games he will be suspended for should be decided for certain before the start of the regular season. In the meantime, the Browns will be in the capable hands of backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has several starts under his belt with the Indianapolis Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

Watson is still participating in training camp and getting to know his new teammates. The Browns made quite a few moves in the offseason to improve their roster, but nearly every other team in the AFC made blockbuster trades and free agent signings to bring big names to their teams. The Browns are hopeful Brissett can hold down the fort until Watson returns.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit What's Wright? and H/T Sportskeeda.

