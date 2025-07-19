Ladd McConkey was joined by a special guest, Love Island star Jose Garcia, at the Los Angeles Chargers camp. The NFL wide receiver is preparing for the upcoming season, and before that, he attended the camp this week. His team shared a glimpse of the outing on its Instagram account.The Chargers and Jose Garcia shared a joint post on Instagram, uploading a few snaps of the reality television star’s fun-filled time, including a photo with the Chargers' wide receiver.On Friday, McConkey's wife, Sydney, reshared the post on her Instagram story with a two-word caption.&quot;New bestie????&quot; she wrote.Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, drops 2-word reaction to WR bonding with ‘Love Island’ star Jose Garcia at Chargers camp/@sydney.mcconkeyGarcia seemingly had a good time at the Chargers camp and, McConkey gifted two jerseys of the team with “Peter” and “Lois” printed on them.The Love Island star shared a reel of the memorable gift on his Instagram account with a caption:&quot;They even made jerseys for Lois and Peter!! @ladd.mcconkey @chargers&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJose Garcia revealed the names of his babies on Love Island season 7 with Iris Kendall. They decided to name the babies Peter and Lois, and the Chargers gifted him the jersey with the names. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLadd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, shares a heartwarming message for Chargers WRIn another Instagram story, Sydney McConkey reshared a post of the Los Angeles Chargers featuring her husband, Ladd McConkey. She praised him in the caption by penning down a heartfelt message for him:&quot;Simply no one like you,&quot; she wrote.Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, shares a heartwarming message for Chargers WR/@sydney.mcconkeyMcConkey is preparing for his second season with the Chargers after an amazing rookie year. He was their second-round pick in the 2024 draft and recorded 1,149 yards in receiving last season.The Chargers made it to the playoffs, but the journey to the Super Bowl championship came to an end with a 32-12 loss against the Houston Texans in the playoffs.They will start the new season against the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed out on winning the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year, on Sept. 6.Ahead of the new season, the Chargers have unveiled their new jersey, and McConkey’s wife, Sydney, reacted to it on Instagram earlier this week.