  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction to WR bonding with ‘Love Island’ star Jose Garcia at Chargers camp

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney drops 2-word reaction to WR bonding with ‘Love Island’ star Jose Garcia at Chargers camp

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:17 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife reacts to WR bonding with Jose Garcia (Image Credit: McConkey/Garcia/IG)

Ladd McConkey was joined by a special guest, Love Island star Jose Garcia, at the Los Angeles Chargers camp. The NFL wide receiver is preparing for the upcoming season, and before that, he attended the camp this week. His team shared a glimpse of the outing on its Instagram account.

Ad

The Chargers and Jose Garcia shared a joint post on Instagram, uploading a few snaps of the reality television star’s fun-filled time, including a photo with the Chargers' wide receiver.

On Friday, McConkey's wife, Sydney, reshared the post on her Instagram story with a two-word caption.

"New bestie????" she wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ladd McConkey&#039;s wife, Sydney, drops 2-word reaction to WR bonding with &lsquo;Love Island&rsquo; star Jose Garcia at Chargers camp/@sydney.mcconkey
Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, drops 2-word reaction to WR bonding with ‘Love Island’ star Jose Garcia at Chargers camp/@sydney.mcconkey

Garcia seemingly had a good time at the Chargers camp and, McConkey gifted two jerseys of the team with “Peter” and “Lois” printed on them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Love Island star shared a reel of the memorable gift on his Instagram account with a caption:

"They even made jerseys for Lois and Peter!! @ladd.mcconkey @chargers"
Ad

Jose Garcia revealed the names of his babies on Love Island season 7 with Iris Kendall. They decided to name the babies Peter and Lois, and the Chargers gifted him the jersey with the names.

Ad

Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, shares a heartwarming message for Chargers WR

In another Instagram story, Sydney McConkey reshared a post of the Los Angeles Chargers featuring her husband, Ladd McConkey. She praised him in the caption by penning down a heartfelt message for him:

"Simply no one like you," she wrote.
Ladd McConkey&rsquo;s wife, Sydney, shares a heartwarming message for Chargers WR/@sydney.mcconkey
Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, shares a heartwarming message for Chargers WR/@sydney.mcconkey

McConkey is preparing for his second season with the Chargers after an amazing rookie year. He was their second-round pick in the 2024 draft and recorded 1,149 yards in receiving last season.

Ad

The Chargers made it to the playoffs, but the journey to the Super Bowl championship came to an end with a 32-12 loss against the Houston Texans in the playoffs.

They will start the new season against the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed out on winning the Lombardi Trophy earlier this year, on Sept. 6.

Ahead of the new season, the Chargers have unveiled their new jersey, and McConkey’s wife, Sydney, reacted to it on Instagram earlier this week.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications