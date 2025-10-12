Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney focuses on personal pre-game preparations ahead of Chargers' Week 6 game vs Dolphins

Ladd McConkey’s wife, Sydney, channeled her excitement for the LA Chargers Week 6 game into a workout. A few hours before the game against the Miami Dolphins, she shared a photo on Instagram where she is in the gym, wearing a green tank top and black shorts.

She captioned it:

“Pregame workout.”

@sydney.mcconkey's Instagram story before Ladd McConkey's game

Sydney and Ladd have been together since high school in Georgia and got married in April. She has been by the wide receiver’s side throughout his football journey, from college at the University of Georgia, where he won two national championships, to now playing in the NFL for the Chargers.

LA started this season with three wins, but has now lost two games in a row, first to the New York Giants and then to the Washington Commanders. Miami, on the other side, is trying to recover after a loss to the Panthers.

How are Ladd McConkey’s Chargers doing against the Dolphins at halftime?

At halftime, Ladd McConkey and the LA Chargers are trailing the Miami Dolphins 13-9 in a game that has mostly consisted of field goals, with both teams having a hard time finishing drives.

The Chargers got off to a good start when veteran safety Tony Jefferson intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on Miami’s first passing play. Jefferson returned the ball to the Chargers’ 41-yard line, and the offense turned that into a field goal. Kicker Cameron Dicker actually made a 58-yard field goal, but a Dolphins penalty gave the Chargers a first down instead.

The drive went on, and after Keenan Allen recovered his own fumble, Dicker eventually kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

Then, after a Chargers fumble by tight end Oronde Gadsden, Miami scored on the very next play. Running back De’Von Achane broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run, giving the Dolphins a 7-3 lead.

Chargers back Kimani Vidal broke free for 38 yards to get deep into Miami territory. Dicker kicked his second field goal from 31 yards, trimming the lead to 7-6.

Miami’s Riley Patterson missed a 57-yard field goal wide right. The Chargers capitalized, putting together a drive that was capped off by Dicker’s third field goal, putting them up 9-7.

Before the half ended, Patterson made up for his earlier miss with a 47-yard field goal, and then hit another from 27 yards to put Miami ahead.

