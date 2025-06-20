Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney gets cozy with Chargers WR while enjoying honeymoon at tropical destination

The life of Ladd McConkey has changed drastically since 2024. The wide receiver was a second-round pick who turned into an NFL star, and off the field, he became engaged to his long-time girlfriend.

Ad

The couple got married in April, but their honeymoon had to wait until after the Chargers' mandatory minicamp wrapped up. With training camp not starting until late July, they now have time to prepare for their getaway and enjoy a few days together before the non-stop NFL grind begins for the 2025 season.

McConkey's wife, Sydney, shared on Instagram several pics of their vacation. The couple is spending a few days in a warm place, enjoying the beach and relaxing under the sun. A much different way of life than what the receiver does when he's on the field.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sydney McConkey has shared pics of their vacation on her Instagram stories

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to their Instagram accounts, the couple officially married on April 12, as the Chargers prepared for the 2025 draft. He played college football for Georgia, and when his name was called in the 2024 draft, Sydney was next to him to celebrate.

Ad

Ladd McConkey's special rookie season gave a great weapon for Justin Herbert

As a second-round pick, there wasn't much expectation for Ladd McConkey to become a contributor in his rookie season. He not only emerged as a weapon for Justin Herbert, but he was also the rookie wide receiver with the most receiving yards in the league.

He finished the rookie year leading the Chargers in receiving yards with 1,149. There was a huge clamour for Los Angeles to select a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 draft, with Malik Nabers available. However, they used their first-round pick on tackle Joe Alt and grabbed their receiver on the second. It proved to be a great move.

For the second straight year, the Chargers used a second-round pick on a wide receiver, this time selecting Tre Harris from Ole Miss. Los Angeles hopes Harris can deliver a similar impact, further boosting the team's passing attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.