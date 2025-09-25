  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers' ladies

Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers' ladies

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:08 GMT
Ladd McConkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney (Image Source: Instagram/@sydney.mcconkey)

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, joined the Los Angeles Chargers workout sessions and shared glimpses of the outing on her social media handle. Fitness trainer Hailey Springer organized a training camp for the Chargers ladies and shared pictures in an Instagram post.

Ad

The post was reshared by McConkey's wife on her Instagram story and cheered for them in the caption.

"These sled pushes got me goooooodddd," she wrote.
Ladd McConkey&#039;s wife Sydney /@sydney.mcconkey
Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney /@sydney.mcconkey

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ladd McConkey is playing his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was their second-round pick in last year's draft. He had an impressive time playing in his rookie year, recording 1,149 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This season, he has played in three games and recorded 163 yards in receiving. The Chargers made it to the playoffs last season, but their journey to the Super Bowl came to an end after their loss against the Houston Texans.

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of her game day outfit

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, shared a glimpse of her game day outing in a post on Instagram earlier this week. She attended the matchup against the Denver Broncos and posted a few pictures of the outing on Instagram, cheering for the team in the caption.

Ad
"hi @chargers @sofistadium it’s me 💙⚡️" she wrote.
Ad

Sydney styled in the perfect match-day outfit, cheering for her husband. She wore an oversized white T-shirt with "McConkey 15" printed on it. She paired it with long black boots and a bag.

The Chargers went on to win their third straight game of the season on Monday. They had an impressive start to the new season, and speaking of their dominance, Ladd McConkey shared his excitement for the season.

"It's huge," he said (via Forbes): "Any time you can start 3-0, it's great. Then when you add 3-0 in the division on top of that, it makes it even greater. So super excited. But it doesn't mean anything if we don't continue it. We got a tough one against the Giants this week. Super excited for that and getting ready for it."

The Chargers started the season with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, then won the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9, and then the Denver Broncos, 23-20. Next, they will play against the New York Giants.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications