Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney makes thoughts known on group workout session with Chargers' ladies

Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, joined the Los Angeles Chargers workout sessions and shared glimpses of the outing on her social media handle. Fitness trainer Hailey Springer organized a training camp for the Chargers ladies and shared pictures in an Instagram post.The post was reshared by McConkey's wife on her Instagram story and cheered for them in the caption.&quot;These sled pushes got me goooooodddd,&quot; she wrote.Ladd McConkey's wife Sydney /@sydney.mcconkeyLadd McConkey is playing his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was their second-round pick in last year's draft. He had an impressive time playing in his rookie year, recording 1,149 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns.This season, he has played in three games and recorded 163 yards in receiving. The Chargers made it to the playoffs last season, but their journey to the Super Bowl came to an end after their loss against the Houston Texans.Ladd McConkey's wife, Sydney, shares a glimpse of her game day outfitLadd McConkey's wife, Sydney, shared a glimpse of her game day outing in a post on Instagram earlier this week. She attended the matchup against the Denver Broncos and posted a few pictures of the outing on Instagram, cheering for the team in the caption.&quot;hi @chargers @sofistadium it’s me 💙⚡️&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSydney styled in the perfect match-day outfit, cheering for her husband. She wore an oversized white T-shirt with &quot;McConkey 15&quot; printed on it. She paired it with long black boots and a bag.The Chargers went on to win their third straight game of the season on Monday. They had an impressive start to the new season, and speaking of their dominance, Ladd McConkey shared his excitement for the season.&quot;It's huge,&quot; he said (via Forbes): &quot;Any time you can start 3-0, it's great. Then when you add 3-0 in the division on top of that, it makes it even greater. So super excited. But it doesn't mean anything if we don't continue it. We got a tough one against the Giants this week. Super excited for that and getting ready for it.&quot;The Chargers started the season with a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-21, then won the game against the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9, and then the Denver Broncos, 23-20. Next, they will play against the New York Giants.