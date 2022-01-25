Matt LaFleur doesn't rule out possibility of Aaron Rodgers trade 

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and the prospects of trading him. The Packers head coach stated that he wants the 10-time Pro Bowl signal-caller back in 2022.

"I just want to do everything in my power to get him back here and make sure he's comfortable with the direction of our football team," the head coach said.

The third-year head coach also noted that he spoke to the Packers' No. 12 and said what he meant to the city of Green Bay, the Packers organization, and that he wants him to be a Packer for life:

"I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time," LaFleur said. "I think we're all a little numb to the situation right now and, so, I would say that what we talked about, I'm definitely gonna keep between him and myself, but we're hopeful that he'll be back next year, obviously.

"This guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team, and, so, I want to be respectful of his process. Whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself and, certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire."

LaFleur has a 39-10 record in the regular season, including a 2-2 mark in the postseason. He made the NFC Conference Championship in his first two years on the sidelines, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

This time around, LaFleur and Rodgers lost to the 49ers in the Divisional Round this season by a score of 13-10.

The biggest question, however, is whether Rodgers will be under center for the Packers in 2022 for his 18th season.

Will Green Bay trade Aaron Rodgers away?

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

For the Packers, trading their 38-year-old franchise quarterback is something to consider, given his cap number for 2022. He carries a cap hit of $46.4 million next season, the biggest hit on the team.

Yet there could be a market out there for his services given the season he has had in 2021. The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns, and four interceptions along with a quarterback rating of 111.9.

Teams like the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be likely destinations for Rodgers, who has gone on record saying he will make a decision regarding his future prior to March 16, the start of free agency.

Was the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field the last we saw of the future Hall of Fame quarterback? We should have answers sooner rather than later.

