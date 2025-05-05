LahJontay Wester's girlfriend Janiah grows emotional over Ravens rookie's jersey number

Former Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester signed his rookie contract with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, after he was selected at No. 203 in the 2025 draft. He’ll wear No. 83, the same number he wore at FAU.

This number is special to Wester and his girlfriend, Janiah, who shared an emotional Instagram Story.

"The same number I met him in at FAU," Janiah wrote on Saturday.

Wester’s rookie contract is projected to be worth $4.4 million over four years. Last season with the Buffaloes, he had 931 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. While Wester is a strong receiver, the Ravens may use him primarily as a punt returner. He was named the AAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2023, returning nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta highlighted his punt return skills, saying Wester has the potential to make an immediate impact. If he can prove himself as a returner, he could get more chances at wide receiver. Wester will reportedly compete with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins for a role in the Ravens’ offense.

Girlfriend Janiah shares draft day moments as LahJontay Wester heads to Baltimore

After LaJohntay Wester was selected by Baltimore in the 2025 NFL draft, his girlfriend, Janiah, shared moments from draft day on Instagram.

"Yesterday was a vibeeeee. My man got drafted, we’re going to Bmoreeeeee. Content about to go crazyyy this season - I’m so excited,” Janiah captioned on April 28.

Wester spent three seasons at FAU, where he set school records with 252 receptions, 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. He also added scores on the ground and in the return game.

Now with the Ravens, he offers versatility as a slot receiver and returner. Wester's role on offense and special teams adds depth and potential value heading into the 2025 season.

