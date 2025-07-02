Lamar Jackson admits there's one key area QB still needs to step up to mark his presence in Ravens locker room

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson believes there is a key area he could improve on to help the team get over the hump.

Jackson is one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but he and the Ravens have yet to get over the hump. Heading into his eighth NFL season, Jackson believes getting the locker room closer is key to success and something he's looking to do.

"I’m not outspoken, being vocal with my guys, like ‘let’s do this and that’ with a great motivational speech. I don’t have that,” Jackson said, via Heavy.com. “I just pretty much lead by example. I’m going to go out there. I’m going to work hard, and I expect that out of you, but as I’ve been growing in the league, it’s like ‘nah, you got to talk to the guys.'"

Jackson, meanwhile, says bonding with his new teammates is especially important so that the team is firing on all cylinders.

“I feel like just bonding with my guys will help us out a lot more on the field,” Jackson said. “Picking each other’s brains, being around each other a lot more. We’ll probably know what one of us is thinking ahead…

"I don’t have to say too much. I have DeAndre Hopkins now and Rashod Bateman. They already know what I’m thinking without me saying too much. That [comes from] bonding off the field. That’s why I want to get my guys together for small things like that.”

Baltimore did add some new weapons to the receiver room, so Jackson says getting chemistry with them on and off the field is key.

Being a leader in the room is different for Jackson, but he believes it's key for the Ravens to get over the hump this season.

Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are looking for revenge against the Bills

The Baltimore Ravens will look for revenge in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round against the Bills, and Jackson says the loss still haunts him.

"I don't think I get over any losses, to be honest. I got losses from youth football that still haunt me," Jackson said, via ESPN.

Jackson threw a costly interception and a fumble, which resulted in the Bills defeating the Ravens and eliminating them from the playoffs.

Ahead of Week 1, the Ravens are 1.5-point underdogs against Buffalo.

