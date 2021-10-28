Lamar Jackson advised to emulate Tom Brady, avoid becoming Cam Newton

Lamar Jackson has been the linchpin to the Baltimore Ravens’ sustained success over the last three seasons. The Ravens have sped off to a promising start in 2021, holding a 5-2 record heading into Week 8 bye.

However, there remains lingering concern regarding Jackson's play due to his heavy dependency on running the ball. The 24-year-old is an elite dual-threat option. He ranks sixth in the league with 480 rushing yards and is tied for third with five rushing touchdowns.

Jackson is also tied for third with 29 first-down runs and first with five rushes for at least 20 yards. But his reliance on running the ball puts him in more situations where he can suffer injuries.

Ed Reed gives Lamar Jackson some sage advice about career longevity

Jaylen Smith @JaylenSmith_12 His ability was never up for discussion. When dealing with a guy like Lamar, you always get questions like, “how is he OFF the field?” I’ve done countless interviews about #8 and my answer never changes: Great player, even greater person. Love ya fam. Much deserved ❤️ @Lj_era8 His ability was never up for discussion. When dealing with a guy like Lamar, you always get questions like, “how is he OFF the field?” I’ve done countless interviews about #8 and my answer never changes: Great player, even greater person. Love ya fam. Much deserved ❤️ @Lj_era8 https://t.co/CpGxBYhdZR

Hall of Famer Ed Reed voiced that he wants the 2019 league MVP to have a long career like Tom Brady. On the Slow News Day podcast, Ed Reed said:

“I even give constructive criticism — constructive criticism — to Lamar because I want Lamar to play 20 years like Tom Brady. I don’t want to see Lamar get a catastrophic injury like the running quarterbacks of our past.”

Reed stated that he hopes Jackson can win a Super Bowl before his body begins to break down like Cam Newton's has over the last few seasons:

“I want him to win a championship before he becomes like Cam Newton. As big as Cam was, those hits affected Cam. Those hits caught up with him. That affects your throwing. A quarterback has to throw the ball. I always said this and I stand on it: Great quarterbacks don’t take hits.”

Jackson continues to produce at a torrid pace as a runner. He's currently on track to surpass 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight year. The Ravens' offense has become predicated on his ability to run the ball.

Speak For Yourself @SFY .@MarcellusWiley doesn’t agree with Ed Reed’s “constructive criticism” of Lamar Jackson being a mobile QB.“Can y’all leave this whole notion alone that if you step on the field that you’re safer if you do it another way. Either way you do it, football is coming for you." .@MarcellusWiley doesn’t agree with Ed Reed’s “constructive criticism” of Lamar Jackson being a mobile QB.“Can y’all leave this whole notion alone that if you step on the field that you’re safer if you do it another way. Either way you do it, football is coming for you." https://t.co/Rs0euE4e0C

However, his sustained success will need to come through his ability to throw the ball. He’s taken another step forward as a passer. He’s currently ranked seventh with 1,943 passing yards, holds a career-best 8.6 yards per pass attempt, and possesses a 97.7 passer rating.

Jackson is on pace for a career-high 4,441 yards. He could become the first player to notch 4,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

If Jackson wants a career as long as Brady's, he will need to change his game.

