Lamar Jackson backs Mark Andrews in 3 words as Ravens TE breaks silence on horror blunder in playoffs

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jan 24, 2025 13:55 GMT
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has backed his tight end Mark Andrews after the 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As the Ravens had a chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion, Jackson threw it to Andrews, who was wide open. However, he dropped the ball, which ended the game.

On Thursday, Andrews shared a lengthy message on Instagram.

"It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday," Andrews wrote. "I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans. I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. ...
"Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization."

After Andrews' statement, several Ravens players, including Lamar Jackson, commented on the post.

Lamar Jackson's comment
Love you bra," Jackson wrote.

Andrews ended up catching five passes for 61 yards but also lost a key fumble, along with the dropped catch, in the loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Lamar Jackson frustrated with turnovers

Although many Baltimore Ravens fans put the blame on Mark Andrews for the playoff loss, Lamar Jackson disagreed.

"Every time we in situations like this, turnovers play a factor," Jackson said, via ESPN. "We can't have that s---, and that's why we lost the game. As you can see, we're moving the ball wonderfully ... it's hold on to the f---ing ball. I'm sorry for my language. This s--- is annoying. I'm tired of this s---."

Jackson threw 18-for-25 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 39 yards and fumbled the ball as well.

Jackson has yet to win two consecutive playoff games in the same season.

