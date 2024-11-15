Lamar Jackson claps back at Stephen A. Smith in 2 words over ESPN analyst's bold MVP claim on Ravens QB

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to not appreciate comments made by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith earlier in the week. Smith has been known for citing 'anonymous sources' when giving his take on sports topics.

This week, Smith spoke about Lamar Jackson's "camp" telling him about their speculation that the quarterback will be named the "Most Valuable Player" this season.

Smith said that Jackson should be more concerned about winning regular season games presently, especially with a big matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson took notice of Smith's comments and responded in his own way with a cryptic post on X. The Ravens quarterback posted a photo of someone wearing a big baseball cap and added a caption questioning the sources being described as his 'camp.'

Trending

"My Campppppp???" - Lamar Jackson wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Jackson apparently is indicating that Smith's 'sources' are nonexistent.

Lamar Jackson has a 1-3 record when facing the Pittsburgh Steelers and this week's game will be a battle for the AFC North lead.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Lamar Jackson?

On Thursday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith told Mina Kimes that members of Jackson's "camp" texted him about the quarterback making a deep run into the playoffs.

Smith was aggravated because he believes that Jackson should only be focused on a Super Bowl.

The ESPN analyst continued to say that he was receiving text messages from Lamar Jackson's 'camp', referring to his representatives.

“Well, when you say a deep playoff run, can we, we need to be more specific. Damn it. The Super Bowl, you got to get Super Bowl. I mean, enough’s enough with the damn MVPs and you know, his team texting me and stuff, ‘You got this wrong. Dan Orlovsky is right. Stephen A. is Lamar all day, every day.’ Get to the damn Super Bowl."-Smith told Kimes.

Smith went on to criticize Jackson's 'camp' and said that he just needs to worry about winning now.

“But they, his camp I’m talking about, don’t need to be chirping about him being an MVP, and I love him, and I love them all. But you don’t need to be chirping about him being an MVP when you can’t beat the damn Pittsburgh Steelers, considering what they’ve had at their disposal over the last few years.”-said Smith.

Expand Tweet

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback isn't the first professional athlete to call out Stephen A. Smith for his unknown sources. NBA star Jaylen Brown had a similar reaction just last month with Smith.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.