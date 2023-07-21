Lamar Jackson comes up with unique solution to compete with Patrick Mahomes’ 99-rating in Madden 24

EA Sports' annual NFL video game Madden 24 finally released its much-anticipated quarterback rankings for the upcoming version. The popular franchise often rates all players according to several factors, including their recent performances and current expectations. The goal is to rate players as realistically as possible.

Usings this concept, it should come as no surprise that Patrick Mahomes received the highest overall rating of any quarterback. He also understandably earned a coveted spot in the Madden 99 Club, joining the rare elites to do so. No player has a higher rating than Mahomes in Madden 24.

While few would argue with Mahomes' rating, apparently Lamar Jackson believes he should be right there with him. He shared a photo of the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden to his Twitter account with an interesting solution to increase his overall rating:

"Imma just move it to a 99 wen I get the game"

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 🤣 twitter.com/nfl/status/168… Imma just move it to a 99 wen I get the game

Jackson was referring to his own rating of 91 overall, good enough for the fourth-best quarterback in the game. He joins Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen as the only four quarterbacks to exceed a 90 overall rating. They are directly followed by eight players with an overall rating of 80 or higher.

What Jackson and Mahomes have in common is that each has won an NFL MVP award, although the Kansas City Chiefs superstar has won it twice. What the Baltimore Ravens superstar is missing is the postseason success. Mahomes has won two Super Bowl rings and been named the MVP of both of them. Jackson has zero.

Madden 24 release date

Madden 24 cover

The release date for Madden 24 has been set and announed. The highly-anticipated NFL video game will be available for purchase on Aug. 18. This follows EA Sports' usual trend of releasing the game with a couple of weeks before Week 1 of the regular season. The 2023 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 7, so it lines up with the usual release schedule.

In addition to the full release date, the game will be available early to specific customers. Anyone who pre-orders the deluxe Eedition will receive the game three days earlier on Aug. 15th. This gives users an added incentive to pay the premium price for the additional deluxe features and exclusive alternate Josh Allen cover.

