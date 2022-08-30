Lamar Jackson's recent Twitter activity regarding potential contract extension will cause concern among Ravens fans

Lamar Jackson's contract saga is playing out just as one would imagine when a superstar quarterback is involved. The Baltimore Ravens QB is due for an extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. NFL fans expect a bumper deal for the former unanimous league MVP. So does Jackson.

The Ravens, though, are holding off from splashing the cash just yet. The two parties are currently involved in a public standoff regarding his future contract. And with Jackson already providing Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season as the deadline for a potential resolve to the impasse, the tension is palpable among Ravens fans.

If the two sides do not reach an extension before the season starts, Baltimore could of course use its franchise tag on Jackson next offseason. It's never a good look, though, when you're literally forcing a tag on your franchise QB from shifting base. And his recent Twitter activity surely isn't making things any better.

Responding to a tweet by a fan claiming that the Ravens had offered him a $250 million contract, the 2019 league MVP was quick to shoot down the notion. To make matters worse, Jackson went on to like a tweet by a fan which had the image of the quarterback in a Miami Dolphins jersey. A key point to note here is that Lamar himself is a native of Florida.

Things are certainly not looking good for the Ravens with the new season now less than two weeks away. While the quarterback has been a polarizing figure among fans thanks to his unorthodox playing style, he's been involved in little to no quarterback drams during his time in Baltimore.

All that, though, could soon change if the two parties fail to meet eye-to-eye regarding the new contract.

Deshaun Watson's $230 million fully guaranteed contract could likely have a role in Lamar Jackson saga

It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns managed to irk the entire NFL community after they signed controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson to a monster $230 million fully-guaranteed contract. Given the number of sexual assault accusations leveled against him, many wondered whether he would even get a chance to ever play in the NFL. But then, of course, the Browns came knocking.

With the Browns belonging to the same division as the Ravens, it would be a safe bet to assume that this mammoth deal has had something to do with the standoff between Jackson and the Baltimore front office. After all, Lamar is a former MVP and hasn't had over half a dozen massage therapists accuse him of sexual harassment.

Like any other quarterback contract saga, this is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon. But it's safe to say that until the Ravens at least match Watson's contract, their star QB won't be signing on the dotted lines anytime soon.

