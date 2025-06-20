Lamar Jackson cracks up to hilarious headline blunder about 'Tyler Scott and Grady Jarrett wedding’

Chicago Bears teammates, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and wide receiver Tyler Scott, each got married last weekend to their respective partners. They are also the second and third players from the Bears to tie the knot this month after tight end Cole Kmet tied the knot with Emily Jarosz on June 7 in front of several NFL players.

While the details of who Jarrett and Scott got married to are unavailable, NFL media figure Dov Kleiman gave the impression that the two teammates got married to each other in a post on X.

"Congrats! Bears teammates, Tyler Scott and Grady Jarrett, got married last weekend 🥹❤️Love is in the air in Chicago," Kleiman posted.

NFL fans were confused about what Kleiman meant in the post's comment section.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens also added a comment, telling Kleiman that he "saw what you did there" while adding multiple laughing emojis.

MVP candidate Jackson returned to the Under Armour Performance Center this week for the Ravens' minicamp.

As for the Bears, their players are also preparing to begin the 2025 regular season. The team's rookies will begin training camp at Halas Hall on July 19 and veterans will join them on July 22 as they get ready for Ben Johnson's first season as head coach.

Lamar Jackson looking to help Ravens bounce back this year

Lamar Jackson spoke to the media for the first time since the Baltimore Ravens' disappointing defeat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional game in January on Tuesday.

Jackson told reporters he's still not over the loss to the Bills as the Ravens get ready for another season.

"We’re going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we are going to have vengeance on our minds," Jackson said following Tuesday's practice at Ravens minicamp.

Jackson has made it clear that he is more driven to win a championship now than ever after suffering two devastating postseason losses to Buffalo last season and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

The Ravens are one of the frontrunners to participate in the Super Bowl this season, but they are aware that if they wish to represent the AFC in the championship game, they will have to take on and beat some tough opponents, like the Chiefs and the Bills.

