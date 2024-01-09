Lamar Jackson credits his mom for keeping him in line with Ravens star frontrunner for 2023 NFL MVP

Lamar Jackson has been exceptional on the field for the Ravens this season, leading them to the top seed in the AFC. The 27-year-old is on track to win his second MVP award, and according to him, it wouldn't be possible without one special person in his life: his mom Felicia Jones.

Jackson talked about his mom on a recent episode of "Let's Go" podcast with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He praised his mom and went into detail on what she means to him:

“She means a lot, man. She's my coach, basically my mentor throughout my whole life. She’s that person God gave me to make the right decisions. Anytime you got the choice to do something you shouldn't be doing or like something the right way, and there's always her voice just popping up my head about right and wrong and stuff.

“She's pretty much just been my life coach. Any other parent for their child, they would want them to be great, be motivated, keep God first. I always say she’s that woman you know, that super woman that you need.”

Felicia Jones is much more than a mother to Lamar Jackson as he referenced in his conversation above. Jones is also her son's manager because Jackson does not have an agent. She played a massive role in Jackson getting $260 million contract extension last May.

It made the Baltimore Ravens star the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at the time, as Jackson was surpassed by Joe Burrow.

Jackson's love for his mother showed when he used his first NFL paycheck on a new home for himself, his brother Jamar and his mom to live in. Needless to say, Jackson and his mom have a bond that no one can break.

What happened to Lamar Jackson's dad?

Sadly, Jackson lost his father, Lamar Jackson Sr., when he was eight years to a heart attack. This left Felicia to raise Lamar and his three younger sibilings by herself as a single mom. The quarterback's grandmother passed away on the same day he lost his father.

2023 NFL MVP odds after Week 18

At -20000 odds, Lamar Jackson is all but a lock to secure his second-ever MVP award, according to FanDuel. Quarterbacks Dak Prescott (+1600), Brock Purdy (+2500) and Josh Allen (+3000) all trail the Ravens star by a significant margin. San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey is at +5000 on FanDuel as he is still seen as a favorite by some.