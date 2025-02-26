Lamar Jackson drops 3-word reaction after beating Aaron Rodgers in surprising stat

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson acknowledged his place among NFL passing greats with a social media response. The 2023 NFL MVP narrowly missed winning a third MVP award in 2024.

However, he found himself ahead of future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in a key statistical category that measures scoring efficiency. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, has long been considered one of the most efficient passers in NFL history.

The Ravens star reacted on social media on Tuesday. He reshared The 33rd Team posted data showing Jackson leads all quarterbacks since 2000 in touchdown-to-attempt ratio, requiring just 15.58 pass attempts per touchdown throw.

"Joining some Elite," Jackson wrote.

The tweet highlighted his position atop a list featuring Rodgers (16.39), Brock Purdy (16.70), Peyton Manning (16.99) and Patrick Mahomes (17.02)

The efficiency stat highlighted by The 33rd Team stands in contrast to the current uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future. At 41, the former Packers star faces limited options after being released by the New York Jets.

MVP debate continues after Lamar Jackson's record-setting season

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Lamar Jackson's 2024 season earned him the top spot in Pro Football Focus's ranking of the NFL's 101 best players. He beat out both Josh Allen and Joe Burrow.

Jackson delivered one of the best statistical seasons in 2024. He set personal records with 4,172 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns. His 119.6 passer rating led the NFL, as did his 8.8 yards per attempt and 8.6 touchdown percentage.

The dual-threat quarterback maintained his ground dominance with 915 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging a league-high 6.6 yards per carry.

The addition of star running back Derrick Henry helped create opportunities for Jackson's aerial assault. Henry nearly reached the 2,000-yard mark with 1,921 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. This balanced attack powered the Ravens to an AFC North title and the No. 3 seed in the conference.

Despite the individual accolades, both Lamar Jackson and Allen saw their 2024 seasons end in disappointment. Allen's Bills defeated Jackson's Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round before falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. This paralleled Baltimore's 2023 playoff exit, also at the hands of Kansas City.

