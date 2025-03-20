Lamar Jackson drops cryptic tweet after Bengals spend $275,000,000 to secure WRs

Lamar Jackson showed a different face on Wednesday as he clapped back to fans and even divisional rivals after a busy day for the Cincinnati Bengals. After missing out on the postseason by a win, the Bengals secured Ja'Marr Chase with a four-year, $161 million deal and Tee Higgins with a four-year, $115 million one.

Jackson was among the ones who reacted to the news but wasn't as happy as others might think. The two-time NFL MVP shared cryptic messages on X, seemingly reacting to the big moves made by Cincy.

First, he shared an Instagram story to call out fans trying to make something out of nothing whenever he posts something.

"Imma just post this random gif on twitter I guarantee mfs gone create a narrative," Jackson captioned the screenshot.

Moreover, he shared a gif of LeBron James sarcastically simulating that he was shaking with fear. It can be taken as a shot at the Bengals' moves, as they committed a lot of money to only two players and are yet to address their defensive issues.

The Baltimore Ravens once again were trying to make it to the Super Bowl, but the Buffalo Bills took them out in the second round after Mark Andrews failed to catch a pass that would have tied the scoreboard.

With the rest of the league improving their ranks, Baltimore wasn't going to be the exception. They added DeAndre Hopkins to the receiving corps and other pieces, looking stronger ahead of the 2025 campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins details Lamar Jackson's involvement in his arrival in Houston

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins explained how Lamar Jackson helped him make his decision and join the Baltimore Ravens after spending a big chunk of the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Lamar is known for running, but watch [the] film, and I was watching YouTube highlights of this offense to kind of get familiar with it, and he makes some incredible throws, and some of the interceptions as a receiver, you have to take responsibility yourself. Lamar, he knows how to thread the needle.

“Lamar being the leader of this team is part of the reason that I came here. What he stands for and how he’s led this team and this organization… that played a big part in coming here for sure.”

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have renewed championship hopes, but it might be a little too late for them.

