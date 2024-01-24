Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are set to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Games. The defending Super Bowl champions will play in their sixth straight conference championship game and they'll go against a stacked Ravens team.

Jackson, who is expected to win the league's MVP this year was asked about what he feels about facing Mahomes. The Ravens quarterback was quick to reply that he doesn't like going against an elite quarterback like Mahomes who is already a Hall of Famer in such a short time in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson said:

"I don't like competing against him at all. He's a great quarterback, definitely a Hall of Famer, it's a no-brainer, he's definitely a Hall of Famer. I believe it's just tow greats, upcoming greats just going toe to toe, you know, like a heavyweight fight."

Mahomes and the Chiefs are coming off a thrilling 27-24 victory against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The AFC West champions have once again advanced to the AFC Championship Game, despite not playing at their usual level this season.

On the other hand, the Ravens are competing in their first AFC Championship Game since 2012. Jackson has a huge opportunity to cement himself as a future Hall of Famer on Sunday, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs.

Lamar Jackson has a poor record vs Chiefs

Lamar Jackson has a record of 1-3 against the Kansas City Chiefs in his career. The two teams last played in 2021 in which the Ravens won 36-35 in which the Ravens quarterback rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

The Chiefs' defense has gotten a lot better since then and it will be very hard for the Ravens to score 30 points this time around. However, the Ravens arguably have the best defense in the league and they'll make life tough for Patrick Mahomes as well.

This will be the first meeting between Jackson and Mahomes in the playoffs. The Ravens are widely considered as the best team in the NFL this season and for them to make the playoffs they need to defeat the defending champions. Jackson and the Ravens enter this game as a -3.5 points favorite but despite that, not many would be willing to bet against the Chiefs.

