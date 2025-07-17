Lamar Jackson gets caught laughing at Shedeur Sanders' joke by Shane Gillis at ESPYs 2025 [VIDEO]

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was seen laughing at a joke about Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The ESPYs took place on July 16, and comedian Shane Gillis hosted the event. Gillis made jokes about several players, but one joke he took aim at Sanders and the fact that his jersey is retired by the Colorado Buffaloes.
"Shedeur Sanders had his jersey number retired at Colorado this year, people are saying it's because of nepotism because of his father, it’s not. It's because he went 13-12 over his career and he almost won the Alamo Bowl. Definitely not nepotism?," Gillis said.
After his joke, the camera panned to Jackson, who was laughing at Gillis' joke.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
It was a funny joke, and even Jackson couldn't hold back his laugh. The camera also panned to him right at the moment the Ravens' QB was smirking and trying not to be caught laughing.
Sanders ended up being selected 144th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by Cleveland.
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have a chip on their shoulder in 2025
The focus for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens now turns to their attention to the 2025 NFL season.
Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Entering the season, Jackson says he and the Ravens have vengeance on their mind.
"Vengeance," Jackson said, via USA Today.
Jackson and the Ravens felt like they had the skills to win it all, and he says they still haven't been able to get over a loss.
"I never get over a loss," Jackson said, "I don’t care how small it might be to someone else or how great it might be, it’s always the same for me. We’re going to bounce back, and when we come back, I feel like we are going to have vengeance on our minds."
Baltimore has a chance to get revenge on the Bills right away. Jackson and the Ravens open the 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 on Sunday Night Football against Buffalo.
The Ravens enter the season tied with the best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +650.
Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.