"Lamar Jackson got his wish no way": NFL fans react to Jaire Alexander signing $6,000,000 deal with Ravens

Earlier in the offseason, the Green Bay Packers released star cornerback Jaire Alexander from his contract, something that made the elite defensive player a free agent and able to sign with any NFL franchise.

On Wednesday, Alexander signed a contract with the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the deal is a one-year contract worth $4 million and has a maximum value of $6 million if all incentives are reached.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz confirmed the news of the signing on X.

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report LINK The #Ravens have signed CB Jaire Alexander.

In response, some NFL fans highlighted how Jackson had gotten his wish of having Alexander join the Ravens.

"Lamar got his wish no way," one fan wrote.

"Ask and you shall receive lamar," one fan wrote.

"Lamar Jackson wanted it. And got it. It really is a perfect match. Ravens keep doing Ravens things," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans made clear that they believe that the Baltimore Ravens will be among the best teams in the NFL in 2025 after the signing of Alexander.

"The rich get richer. Baltimore is building a BEAST 📈," one fan wrote.

"W signing," one fan wrote.

"Ravens superbowl 2026," one fan wrote.

Will the Baltimore Ravens win the Super Bowl next year?

Jaire Alexander is an elite football player when he is healthy and on the field. However, he has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons, playing only seven games in each of his last two seasons.

With the addition of Alexander, the Ravens' already strong defensive unit should be near the top of the league once again next season.

In 2024, the Ravens averaged only 21.2 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 9 in the NFL. Although the team improved as the season went on, the Ravens did have some problems in the secondary early on in the campaign.

With an elite offensive unit led by Jackson, stars all over the defensive unit, and one of the best head coaches in all of football in John Harbaugh, the Ravens should remain in Super Bowl contention next year.

Baltimore is currently tied for the second-best odds (+700) to win Super Bowl LX next year with the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, only behind the Philadelphia Eagles (+650), according to Bet365.

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

