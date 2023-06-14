After a long period of negotiations, Lamar Jackson was finally able to strike a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback is now fully bought in with franchise and is ready to bounce back next season.

During the ongoing offseason, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., and that played a huge part in convincing Jackson to stay with the franchise. The 2019 NFL MVP is pretty impressed with what he saw from OBJ at the Ravens minicamp and lauded him.

Here's what Jackson said:

“I think he looked pretty smooth. Crisp routes, great hands. As everybody knows, he can catch the ball. He looked pretty good out there.”

Odell Beckham Jr. missed the entirety of last season as he was still recovering from the ACL injury that he sustained at the 2022 Super Bowl. He tried to return last season but unfortunately wasn't able to.

However, now he is in Baltimore and after signing a one-year deal worth up to $15M the star receiver will be poised to have a big season. The Baltimore Ravens lost in the AFC Wildcard Round last season but with Lamar Jackson back healthy, they can make a deep playoff run in the next campaign.

Odell Beckham Jr. will help Lamar Jackson significantly

For the entirety of his career, Lamar Jackson didn't have a star receiver alongside him. However, that has changed now as Odell Beckham Jr. is ready to become the main guy for the Ravens quarterback.

He will significantly help in Jackson's progress as a quarterback, and with Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator, the duo could is expected to have prolific seasons.

In his last healthy season, OBJ had 44 catches for 537 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in 14 games. He played a huge part in the Los Angeles Rams' run to the Super Bowl in 2021.

It has been clear over the course of the previous several seasons that the Ravens have a shot at winning the Super Bowl if Jackson can stay healthy. The situation around the 26-year-old quarterback's contract has finally been settled and is motivated to win the Lombardi Trophy.

