Lamar Jackson injury status: NFL MVP contender misses practice handing Ravens major scare

AFC quarterbacks are dropping like flies, and Lamar Jackson just might be the next. The former MVP and possible repeat candidate was absent from practice today. Ahead of a key matchup in Week 14, that's less than ideal news for his team, which currently has a shot at the number one seed.

NFL reporter Jonas Shaffer reported that Jackson was not at practice. He didn't give a reason, such as an ankle injury, illness, rest or anything. It is the first time Jackson'e been missing all season.

The Baltimore Ravens are 9-3, tied for the best record in the AFC. They look the part of legitimate contenders, and their general health (Mark Andrews notwithstanding) has been a key contributor to that.

Tons of AFC playoff teams are without their starting quarterback right now. The Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their starters.

On the fringe, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have also lost their starters. Jackson is an MVP candidate and a prime reason why the Ravens are so good, so this absence from practice is certainly concerning.

Ravens can ill afford to lose Lamar Jackson

The Ravens are one of the few mostly healthy teams, and they are one that looks tremendously good. They've trounced good teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, but one thing can bring it all crashing down.

A Lamar Jackson injury would be catastrophic. The quarterback is in good form and he's a dangerous player. The Ravens, unfortunately, know all too well what it's like to lose him down the stretch.

If that happened this year, it wouldn't be the death sentence it might otherwise be. If half the AFC field is operating with backup quarterbacks, then the Ravens would be on even terms with them.

Is Lamar Jackson hurt?

However, once the backups were sent back home, it would be Tyler Huntley versus the likes of Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa. With Jackson, they're Super Bowl contenders. Without, they probably aren't. There's no telling how serious this injury is, but it's cause for concern regardless.