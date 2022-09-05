Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray: Who to pick in your fantasy team?

Who will you draft for the 2022 fantasy football season - Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray? The wait to take part in the fantasy league is over as the NFL season arrives. The season opener is set to take place in a few days, with the Los Angeles Rams going toe-to-toe with the Buffalo Bills on September 8. Fantasy football lovers are busy drafting players for the league, which can be a little confusing sometimes.

Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray are closely ranked among the top quarterbacks in the league. If you are thinking about whom to select in your 2022 fantasy football draft, then we are here to help you out.

Previous season statistics of Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray

The Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After four seasons with the Ravens, he's established himself as the team's face.

Jackson had his greatest season in 2019 when he threw for 3,127 yards with a pass efficiency of 66.1 percent, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Jackson was injured midway through last season and missed five games. He passed for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in the 12 games he started.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Lamar Jackson is bulking up for a monster season Lamar Jackson is bulking up for a monster season 💪 https://t.co/s6JD3NMcrQ

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray as the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Murray started 46 games for the Cardinals in 2019 and last season he also missed three games. In his three seasons with the Cardinals, Murray has performed consistently by having 3,000+ passing yards and 20 or more touchdowns every campaign.

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz



-Kyler Murray's ceiling is up there with anyone

-James Conner sure looks like he's being set up for a three-down role

-Trust Marquise Brown in absence of Nuk?

-Zach Ertz target upside



Full article: 2022 Arizona Cardinals fantasy football team preview:-Kyler Murray's ceiling is up there with anyone-James Conner sure looks like he's being set up for a three-down role-Trust Marquise Brown in absence of Nuk?-Zach Ertz target upsideFull article: pff.com/news/fantasy-f… 2022 Arizona Cardinals fantasy football team preview:-Kyler Murray's ceiling is up there with anyone-James Conner sure looks like he's being set up for a three-down role-Trust Marquise Brown in absence of Nuk?-Zach Ertz target upside 👀Full article: pff.com/news/fantasy-f…

In his first season, he had a completion percentage of 64.4%, which increased to 67.2% and 69.2% in 2020 and 2021. His interception percentage is 2.2.

Now it’s time for the final verdict! Who do you think should be drafted - Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray?

Who will score more fantasy football points in 2022 - Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray?

Currently, quarterbacks are not just limited to throwing accurate long passes. We are seeing amazing rushing abilities in quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts, which makes them top contenders.

Jackson depends much more on his explosive legs. With that in mind, the Ravens have upgraded their offensive line this offseason to reinforce their run game.

The Ravens have lost wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but Jackson will have the support of JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards, who are currently in top form.

On the other hand, we have Kyler Murray whose performance dropped a bit last year. With Cardinals veteran DeAndre Hopkins playing just 10 games, Murray's rushing game also saw a drop as his rushing stats were almost half that of the 2020-21 season.

This season, Hopkins will miss his first six games as the NFL suspended him for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. Marquise Brown has left the Ravens and will play with the Cardinals this season, which might help Murray be more productive.

For the final verdict, it would be best to pass on Murray and draft Jackson as soon as possible in the early second round of the 2022 fantasy football draft. A lot of Jackson's value lies in his drive to get the most out of his 2022-23 season to get that contract extension from the Ravens.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12