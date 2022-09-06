Lamar Jackson "laughs" at Ravens not offering him extension as QB enters final year of rookie deal

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL as he is the most dual-threat quarterback in the league.

He was drafted with the last pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He quickly became their franchise quarterback and rose to be the most dangerous runner of any QB in the league.

As a rookie, he took over from Joe Flacco later in the season and went 6-1 as the starter. In his second season in the league, he became the first player in NFL history to win a unanimous MVP.

This was after he set an NFL record with 1,206 rushing yards while throwing 3,127 yards, and recording 36 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

Jackson is set to become a free agent next season, as his contract expires after the fifth-year option was picked up last year.

Entering the 2022 regular season, Jackson and the Ravens had talks on an extension this offseason but nothing has fallen into place.

Meanwhile, a fan tweeted a meme of a woman in bed with a man. The woman is thinking, "He's probably thinking about other girls," while the man is thinking, "Why haven't the Ravens paid Lamar yet?"

Jackson noticed the tweet and quote tweeted it with a laughing emoji, apparently mocking the Ravens for not paying him yet.

This has been one of the most followed and on the radar stories of the offseason. In an offseason where many quarterbacks were extended, Jackson seems to remain as the odd man out.

The NFL regular season is days away and it seems like both sides are still away from an agreement.

Do the Baltimore Ravens view Lamar Jackson as a franchise quarterback?

Lamar Jackson

There could be a number of reasons why the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are yet to agree on a new deal.

The main reason could be that Jackson is seeking a fully-guaranteed contract, similar to the one Deshaun Watson received from the Cleveland Browns

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate If Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson… Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray not coming close to doing the same did not help him.



Would imagine Baltimore’s front office is hammering that home now in negotiations. Watson’s deal has been an outlier. If Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract like Deshaun Watson… Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray not coming close to doing the same did not help him.Would imagine Baltimore’s front office is hammering that home now in negotiations. Watson’s deal has been an outlier.

Lamar Jackson is coming off statisctially his worst season as a quarterback. He finished 7-5 as the starting QB last season and threw only 16 touchdowns to 143 interceptions, throwing for under 3,000 yards.

The Ravens might also think that his playing style will cut his longevity due to how frequently he gets hit due to all the running he does.

He represents himself and doesn't have an NFL agent. His mother helped him negotiate his rookie deal. Jackson not having an agent could be part of the reason why he hasn't reached a new deal.

The Ravens and Jackson have days to come to a new deal before the start of the season. If Jackson doesn't get extended, he could sign elsewhere next year in free agency.

