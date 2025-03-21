Lamar Jackson launches new t-shirt collection under his own brand "Era 8 Apparel"

Lamar Jackson launched his "Era 8 Apparel" with a t-shirt collection on Instagram. The Ravens quarterback showcased a black piece that had him in the front with "One of a Kind" written above in all capital letters. It showed him running off into the distance with a cloud of smoke following him. He captioned it with,

"‼️NEW DROP‼️”ONE OF A KIND”... Visit “era8apparel.com” to check out our t-shirt collection!"

Lamar Jackson's "Era 8 Apparel" follows his interview on fashion sense

On Christmas day last year, Lamar Jackson sat down for an interview with ESSENCE Sports host Sharí Nycole. In it, he detailed his take on fashion and revealed what drives his sartorial choices. At the time, the Ravens quarterback noted that he preferred comfort in his clothes because they let him be who he wanted to be. Lamar Jackson said that doing otherwise felt like faking, and that is not something he wanted to do.

“It's just me. I like to be comfortable like even like if I go to, if I have to handle business. I try to be comfortable as possible you know cuz when you're comfortable you can be yourself… You trying to be something you not. I feel like you faking it and it's hard for me to fake it. I can't be that person.”

He also said that he was inspired by the 1990s fashion style because he got it from his family and those he grew up with.

“I'll say like the '90s… I get my style from pretty much my family and the older guys who I grew up around.”

Lamar Jackson then emphasized his belief that the best way for someone to carry themselves is to be authentic instead of following somebody they idolize. Saying that would not be being one's true self, the quarterback concluded,

“He just being him. I rather someone be them instead of you know trying to be like their Idol cuz you're not really being your true self… You're not really you're not really showing your true talent… You trying to be like this guy but it's like, you don't know what this guy's been through. You don't know the real him. The cameras are rolling so he got to be this way. You don't got to be that way! No one knows you, so, just be yourself.”

The Era 8 Apparel t-shirt follows on from that conversation as he declares himself to be unlike anybody else with its "One of a Kind" motto.

