Lamar Jackson makes feelings known on Ravens' potential Super Bowl run in 2025 after heartbreaking playoff loss to Bills

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 24, 2025 14:47 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Lamar Jackson makes feelings known on Ravens' Super Bowl chances in 2025 after heartbreaking playoff loss to Bills (image credit: getty)

As Lamar Jackson enters his eighth season in the NFL, there's one thing missing from his resume: a Super Bowl win. He has won only three of his eight postseason matchups, and has only led his team to one AFC championship game.

Last season, he and the Ravens suffered a disappointing 27-25 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

At 28, one would think that Jackson's top priority should be winning the Super Bowl. However, he told reporters on Wednesday that he isn't thinking about the championship as he enters the 2025 season.

Jackson still has aspirations of winning a Super Bowl. He has been determined to win a title from the moment he entered the league, but he is changing his approach this year.

“To be honest, I’m really not trying to think that far,” Jackson said. “Because every time we have those discussions, man, we get to the playoffs, but we don’t punch in. We don’t finish. So I’m pretty much just trying to finish camp the correct way and then get ready for the Bills. I’m not really trying to think about the Super Bowl yet.”
Jackson enjoyed arguably the best individual season of his career last year. He passed for 4,172 yards and gained an additional 915 yards on the ground in the regular season. Jackson was second in MVP voting behind Allen.

He and the Ravens are in a strong position to contend again for an AFC championship and a deep playoff run in 2025.

Lamar Jackson acknowledges the Baltimore Ravens' stacked roster

Lamar Jackson mentioned during training camp on Wednesday that he is aware of how loaded the Baltimore Ravens roster is for the 2025 campaign.

“Lamar Jackson acknowledges the 2025 Ravens roster looks very good on paper, but he knows that only means so much,” Ravens reporter Luke Jones tweeted.
"I believe our offence has no limits," Jackson said. "We have guys that can play any position. Zay (Flowers) in the slot, Hopkins outside, Rashod Bateman outside, there's no roof. We’re going to see when the time comes."

The Ravens retained key contributors this offseason and acquired two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to bolster their secondary and improve their pass defense. They also signed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a free agent earlier in the summer to strengthen their offense.

It will be interesting to see if Jackson can further improve in 2025 with a strong roster surrounding him after his stellar 2024 campaign.

