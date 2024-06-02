Lamar Jackson misses out $750K pay-day due to OTAs clause in $260,000,000 contract: Report

Every NFL contract has special clauses, and Lamar Jackson's massive $260 million deal is no different. One of those clauses just popped up and cost the reigning MVP a payday of $750,000. The workouts going on across the NFL are voluntary, but they have benefits. The benefits were financial for Jackson, but he will miss out entirely.

According to CBS Sports, Jackson's contract states that he must be active in at least 80% of offseason workouts to earn a $750,000 bonus. That excludes compulsory minicamp. Per the report, he's already missed too much time to get to 80%.

Despite the loss, Jackson won't suffer all that much financially. He's still slated to make $52 million this season. The $750,000 he missed out on won't make much of a difference to his overall income.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson is the reigning MVP, so he arguably doesn't need that much practice. It always helps, but tons of players skip voluntary practices at this stage of the NFL offseason.

Where does Lamar Jackson rank in active NFL salaries?

Lamar Jackson won't be adding $750,000 to his income this offseason, but he still makes far more than most NFL players. He signed a massive contract last offseason and proceeded to win the MVP.

He makes $52 million each year and $260 million in total. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is among the league leaders, though he isn't tops in anything. He was briefly the highest-paid NFL player by salary, but that quickly changed.

Lamar Jackson is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL

The highest-paid player in the league is Joe Burrow, with his $55 million salary. Jared Goff and Justin Herbert also rank slightly above Jackson. Regarding salary, Patrick Mahomes and his $450 million deal reign supreme.

Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert come in in between Mahomes and Jackson. So the Ravens quarterback is extremely well-paid and will not lose sleep over losing a $750,000 bonus.