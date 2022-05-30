Will Lamar Jackson become the NFL's highest-paid player if he doesn't re-sign with Ravens?

Lamar Jackson is heading into a contract year during the 2022 NFL season, and in this sport, that's not exactly the best place to be without a long-term salary already negotiated.

Heading into the last guaranteed year of his rookie-scale contract, Jackson has the opportunity to successfully gamble on himself, or lose millions of dollars due to the oversight of playing an NFL season with the risk of injury and no guaranteed future money going his way at its conclusion.

Speaking about Jackson's contract situation, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stressed that there's no urgency in either Baltimore's camp or Jackson's, and that it doesn't have to be a priority for the franchise right now:

"When he's ready to do it, it's going to become a priority for him. Then, we're gonna know it, you know? It doesn't have to be a priority for us right now. It's got to be a priority for both sides. We can do something, or we can wait."

Jackson has made himself a priority this offseason, avoiding OTAs until he gets an extension. That didn't sit well with Chris Simms, who said that Tom Brady didn't miss any OTAs until he won a Super Bowl. Simms' sentiment itself didn't sit well with Jackson, who tweeted this out in response:

"Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy...I will be there, just not on your watch...it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about."

"Brady wouldn't be missing OTAs in year four of his career. ... Brady didn't miss an OTA until he had played in four Super Bowls..."

via @CSimmsQB on Lamar Jackson, who once said he wants to be the Tom Brady of his era:

Lamar Jackson won't get same contract offer as Patrick Mahomes

The postseason stigma surrounding Lamar Jackson could ultimately be his undoing during contract negotiations. Sporting a 1-3 playoff record, the 2016 Heisman trophy winner has been criticized after MVP seasons at the pro-level because of that futility when the calendar turns to January each campaign.

Because he does not have the postseason resume Patrick Mahomes did (it helped that he got his extension the season after he claimed the Super Bowl LIV MVP trophy), Jackson is unlikely to receive the same level contract offer. At least, not from the Ravens.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Eric DeCosta and Lamar Jackson trying to negotiate a record-breaking megadeal with no agent, no contract security beyond 2022, the salary cap skyrocketing and a shaky fourth season in Baltimore. Eric DeCosta and Lamar Jackson trying to negotiate a record-breaking megadeal with no agent, no contract security beyond 2022, the salary cap skyrocketing and a shaky fourth season in Baltimore. https://t.co/COQsGVg0Qu

If a franchise like the Falcons or Seahawks wanted to completely overhaul their expectations moving forward and top Mahomes' salary figure, Baltimore would likely welcome those teams as their guests in trade negotiations. Jackson missed the final four weeks of the 2021 season due to a bone bruise and has long had his ability to throw in the pocket questioned by critics and analysts alike.

When it comes down to it, Lamar Jackson is a winner, no matter what means he exercises. He's yet to put it all together in a single season, but he's about as worthy of an investment as you can make. Baltimore just may want to avoid making it themselves.

