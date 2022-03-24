"Hell naw" - Lamar Jackson isn't a fan of losing Marquise Brown to Chiefs following Tyreek Hill trade

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson does not want to lose his star receiver Marquise Brown to the Chiefs. After another earth-shattering move in which the Chiefs traded star receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, Brown could be a target for Kansas City.

The deal saw the Dolphins part with five draft picks: a 2022 first-round pick (No. 29), a second-round pick (No. 50), and a fourth-round pick, as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in the 2023 draft, according to insider Adam Schefter.

With Kansas City now a receiver short, they could go after Brown after ESPN staff writer Bill Barnwell suggested that the Chiefs could perhaps entertain a trade for the Ravens receiver. Lamar Jackson saw the tweet, and his response was telling.

Jackson posted:

"Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW!"

Jackson does not want to lose his star wideout. Brown had a superb 2021 season, finishing with 91 receptions, 1,008 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in his 16 games for the Ravens.

With tight end Mark Andrews the only other receiver of note on the Ravens roster at the time of writing, losing the 24-year-old receiver would not be a good thing for the franchise.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens look to improve on last season

Jim Harbaugh and the Ravens will want to improve last year's efforts. Baltimore finished bottom of the AFC North with an 8-9 record, partly due to Lamar Jackson missing the previous four regular-season games through an ankle injury that the Ravens later said was bone bruising.

The Ravens were 7-5 with the former Louisville quarterback under center as he finished with 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards and two touchdowns as well.

The Ravens division has gotten a little tougher with the emergence of Joe Burrow and the Bengals, not to mention Cleveland landing Deshaun Watson from Houston, although it is not known how many games Watson will play.

Pittsburgh picked Mitchell Trubisky from Buffalo as their starter next season, so making it to the playoffs is anything but a formality for the Ravens.

It is hoped that Baltimore's No. 8 has gotten over his ankle injury that saw his 2021 season end abruptly. For the Ravens, anything other than a playoff appearance in 2022 will be considered a failure.

