Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes see each other as rivals, Sammy Watkins says

Sammy Watkins put Lamar Jackson into hot waters today. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver told journalist Jamison Hensley that Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs was not about him and Patrick Mahomes, but went on to say that Jackson and the Chiefs' superstar see each other as rivals.

Watkins said internally things are not exactly as portrayed by the quarterbacks in the media.

Sammy Watkins on Jackson vs. Mahomes

Watkins said in the same interview:

"I think those guys definitely view it that way. You can say you're not, but the world is watching two of the best, youngest MVPs in the league and very talented guys. I'm definitely looking at it that way, like, man, Lamar needs to win.

"He's been doing a great job in this league with how he's carrying himself as a teammate and as a guy that does the right things off the field. I just think it's time for him to take that next hump and try to get a win, and I hope this team, we prepare, and the coaches prepare to do our best to will a win for the organization and him."

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer One big positive for the Ravens last night: Sammy Watkins had his most yards in a regular-season game (96) since the 2019 season opener. One big positive for the Ravens last night: Sammy Watkins had his most yards in a regular-season game (96) since the 2019 season opener. https://t.co/bIzGOirACE

Watkins' words carry particular weight because the veteran wide receiver played the last three seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he is in Baltimore.

Having played for both sides, Watkins knows what both quarterbacks think and how they see the rivalry.

Terez A. Paylor @TerezPaylor The Kansas City Chiefs are seven minutes and 33 seconds from the Super Bowl.



Mahomes to Sammy Watkins gives the Chiefs a 35-17 lead. The Kansas City Chiefs are seven minutes and 33 seconds from the Super Bowl.



Mahomes to Sammy Watkins gives the Chiefs a 35-17 lead. https://t.co/nlX2SPjJQh

Jackson vs. Mahomes

Even though Jackson called the Chiefs "our kryptonite," a better possessive determiner for him to use would be "my."

Jackson's numbers against Mahomes and the Chiefs are dreadful. He is 0-3 (30-5 against other franchises), with only a 52.6 percent passing completion rate. Jackson averages just 170.3 passing yards against the Chiefs and has thrown for only three touchdowns. In his media availability ahead of Sunday's clash, Jackson said:

"They did beat us three times or whatever, but that's in the past. I'm not dwelling on those losses. We're coming in Sunday night, and we're going to play."

Also Read

There may be a rivalry between the two former MVPs, but if there is going to be a true rivalry between them, Jackson and the Ravens must find a way to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Otherwise, it is not much of a rivalry. As of right now, Mahomes owns Jackson on the field.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar