Lamar Jackson pushes Myles Garrett to Ravens narrative in reshared post after Browns star's bombshell trade request

Lamar Jackson, among other people around the NFL, reacted to Myles Garrett's shocking trade request on Monday. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year started the Super Bowl week with a bombshell request, wanting out of the Cleveland Browns after eight years with the AFC North division.

Jackson, a divisional rival, let fans know on social media that he wouldn't mind having Garrett as a teammate. With a retweet on X, the reigning NFL MVP agreed with a post saying Garrett looked good in purple, along with an edit of him wearing a Ravens jersey.

Lamar Jackson's repost (image credit: x/lj_era8)

Jackson faced Garrett twice a year since 2018, the year the quarterback was selected by the Ravens. For obvious reasons, it would be better for Jackson to have Garrett by his side and it would also give the Ravens a boost on the defensive end. Garrett, just like the Browns, had a down 2024 season, but he's still a menace for opposing QBs.

It's unclear if the Browns would be interested in doing business with the Ravens, especially knowing the tumultuous history between the two franchises. However, Eric DeCosta could pull off another big move for the second consecutive offseason after landing Derrick Henry last year.

Stephen A. Smith blames Browns teammate for Myles Garrett's trade request

With eight years with the franchise and being well-loved by Cleveland Browns fans, Myles Garrett decided it was time for him to move on from the team. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith reacted to the trade request on Monday's edition of "First Take," blaming Deshaun Watson for Garrett's decision.

"I'm not surprised, and I completely support Myles Garrett," Smith said. "The Browns organization has been in the playoffs two times in the last five years. That's the good news, and that's really not that good. The real bad news is that they've been in two playoff games in the last 22-23 years. The person that I blame the most, unfortunately, respectfully, is Deshaun Watson."

Smith said that had Watson played the way he did in Houston, the Browns would be in a better position and Garrett would consider them a playoff team with a chance to go beyond the wild-card round. The trade has been a disaster for the franchise, with Watson missing plenty of games due to suspensions and injuries.

This can be one of the most entertaining sagas of the offseason and this year's Super Bowl is still upcoming.

