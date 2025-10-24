"Lamar Jackson is questionable with a diarrhea incoming": NFL fans react as Ravens QB buying chicken from high school friend's business

Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since straining his right hamstring in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Ravens quarterback grabbed headlines this week when a video of him went viral on social media. The video clip showed Jackson buying a chicken meal from his high school friend's business during the Ravens' BYE week. However, fans on social media had some wild reactions to the Baltimore QB's night out.&quot;Yearly 'Lamar Jackson is questionable with an illness (diarrhea)' incoming,&quot; one tweeted. &quot;Who said Lamar paid for the food?&quot; another added. &quot;With plates like this, it’s safe to say the ravens gon be a*s all season. Look how their franchise player eating lmao,&quot; a thrd commented. Here are a few more reactions. &quot;Man had the munchies bad. Look like he had a driver tho so glad he’s being safe,&quot; one wrote. &quot;Ok is that the plate he gets bc of who he is or are they just generous with the portions bc that looks amazing,&quot; another added. &quot;I believe that is called the munchies!&quot; a user tweeted. NFL personality Dov Kleiman had suggested that Jackson was &quot;extremely high&quot; in the video clip. However, the video and caption prompted a response from Jackson.“Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people 🤣 they like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos,&quot; Jackson tweeted in a now-delected post.When a fan asked Jackson who he was referring to, the Ravens QB made it clear he didn't want to give the person more attention. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in contention to return to action in Week 8 against Chicago BearsBaltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: GettyLamar Jackson has taken part in two practice sessions this week. The Ravens QB was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. If Jackson logs in a full practice on Friday, he could be in contention to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 on Sunday. The Ravens are heavily relient on Jackson and will hope that the QB recovers from his hamstring strain in time to face Chicago.