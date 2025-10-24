  • home icon
  • "Lamar Jackson is questionable with a diarrhea incoming": NFL fans react as Ravens QB buying chicken from high school friend's business

By Arnold
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:09 GMT
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since straining his right hamstring in the Baltimore Ravens' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Ravens quarterback grabbed headlines this week when a video of him went viral on social media.

The video clip showed Jackson buying a chicken meal from his high school friend's business during the Ravens' BYE week. However, fans on social media had some wild reactions to the Baltimore QB's night out.

"Yearly 'Lamar Jackson is questionable with an illness (diarrhea)' incoming," one tweeted.

"Who said Lamar paid for the food?" another added.
"With plates like this, it’s safe to say the ravens gon be a*s all season. Look how their franchise player eating lmao," a thrd commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Man had the munchies bad. Look like he had a driver tho so glad he’s being safe," one wrote.
"Ok is that the plate he gets bc of who he is or are they just generous with the portions bc that looks amazing," another added.
"I believe that is called the munchies!" a user tweeted.

NFL personality Dov Kleiman had suggested that Jackson was "extremely high" in the video clip. However, the video and caption prompted a response from Jackson.

“Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people 🤣 they like to lie when their views low that’s why I unfollow these weirdos," Jackson tweeted in a now-delected post.

When a fan asked Jackson who he was referring to, the Ravens QB made it clear he didn't want to give the person more attention.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in contention to return to action in Week 8 against Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Getty
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Getty

Lamar Jackson has taken part in two practice sessions this week. The Ravens QB was limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

If Jackson logs in a full practice on Friday, he could be in contention to play against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 on Sunday.

The Ravens are heavily relient on Jackson and will hope that the QB recovers from his hamstring strain in time to face Chicago.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

