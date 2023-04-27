Lamar Jackson, Ravens resolve full-blown saga days after Aaron Rodgers trade

A few weeks ago, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson publicly announced that he had requested a trade from the franchise. He was unhappy with how negotiations were conducted over the past couple of years, and after being placed under the non-exclusive franchise tag, the former NFL MVP wanted out.

While Jackson wanted to leave, no other team showed interest in him, which surprised many. Despite uncertainty about Jackson's future, the Ravens signed star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal that made people think that the quarterback might end up staying.

Just hours before the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL insider Jay Glazer revealed that Jackson and the Ravens have agreed to a five-year deal. Here's what he said:

"In non-draft scoopage, hearing there’s been major progress between Lamar Jackson and #Ravens. Source close to Jackson told me if no hiccups could be done VERY soon, any day now."

"Breaking scoopage: it’s done @Ravens and @Lj_era8 have agreed to a new five-year deal."

This is great news for all the Baltimore Ravens fans who wanted Jackson to stay, as they know they are a Super Bowl contender with the former Louisiana quarterback.

Lamar Jackson will get paid more than Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts recently signed a 5 year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, which made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. However, he might not hold that spot for long as Lamar Jackson will eclipse his deal.

As per Ian Rapoport, the Ravens have made Jackson an offer that is more than what the Hurts agreed to with the Philadelphia Eagles. This is an astronomical development for Jackson, for whom it seemed like the market was dry.

He has represented himself throughout the process and is likely to be rewarded for it. It will motivate other players to handle things themselves, and in the end, Jackson will be paid what he deserves.

