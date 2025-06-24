Lamar Jackson’s bizarre tactic to secure $260 million deal with Ravens during 2023 contract standoff resurfaces in explosive 2025 court documents

Lamar Jackson signed a blockbuster five-year $260 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 offseason. According to recent court documents, the quarterback used some bizarre tactics to land the lucrative deal.

The 61-page document includes Jackson saying that the mic on his phone was not working while negotiating a deal with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta.

“Mr. Jackson said that the microphone on his phone was not working, making communications with Mr. DeCosta difficult,” the ruling explained on page 30.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson also wanted a fully guaranteed deal when he made the request to DeCosta.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I’m going to continue to request a FULLY GUARANTEED contract I understand you all DON’T and that’s fine.” Jackson said to DeCosta, via text.

Trending

The Ravens reportedly offered Jackson two different three-year, fully guaranteed deals, which the quarterback rejected. He also threatened to request a trade after the 2022 season, following his second MVP award win. The two parties were at an impasse until just before the 2023 NFL draft.

On page 32 of the court document, it was revealed that Jackson accepted Baltimore's offer only a day before the 2023 draft (April 26).

“Mr. DeCosta was preparing for the 2023 draft in April 2023 under the assumption that Mr. Jackson would no longer be playing for the Ravens, but on the eve of the draft, sent Mr. Jackson a new offer," the documentation disclosed. " ... Much to Mr. DeCosta’s surprise, Mr. Jackson quickly accepted it.”

The Ravens took Jackson at No. 32 in 2018. Along with his two MVP awards, he has also earned four Pro Bowl honors. The quarterback will aim to win his first Super Bowl with the franchise in the 2025 season.

Lamar Jackson is linked with signing another extension with the Ravens

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in keeping Lamar Jackson for longer than his current deal. The quarterback will enter the third year of his five-year extension in the 2025 season. However, it will be interesting to see how Jackson will negotiate with the team on his next potential extension.

He finished second in the MVP voting for last season, only behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Ravens believe that Jackson will take them to the promised land. They last won the Super Bowl in 2013 and feel they have an excellent chance of winning another title with Jackson leading the offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.