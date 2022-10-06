"You are trash. Y'all stink garbage. Straight garbage" - Stephen A Smith burns Ravens defense to the ground, claims they’re letting Lamar Jackson down

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been extremely dominant on the offensive end this season. Unfortunately, their defense hasn't stepped up so far. As a result, they have lost two games this season in which they had a double-digit lead. The Ravens dominated the majority of the game against the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. However, they lost both games as their defense wasn't able to preserve the big lead.

During Thursday morning's episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith absolutely went off on the Ravens' defense. He claimed they were letting Jackson down. Here's how he put it:

"I'm not talking about Lamar Jackson…I ain't talking about the offence. I'm not talking about the coaching of John Harbaugh. I'm talking about specifically the defense of the Baltimore Ravens. You are trash. Y'all stink garbage. Straight garbage. Okay, that's what it is."

"we're gonna say it is what it is. That's why I got the Bengals taking the AFC north because the Baltimore Ravens they have they have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens..."

He continued:

"They have embarrassed John Harbaugh. They have embarrassed the players that I've mentioned, and that's up to him go out there with a defense that is that horrible. They're awful, okay, and because they're awful, that's why the Bengals are probably going to take this division..."

The Ravens could have easily been 4-0 at this point in time. Due to their failure to contain those big leads, they are now 2-2, and will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals in a huge Week 5 game.

Lamar Jackson could make a big statement against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5

Lamar Jackson - Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is already in the race for the MVP award following a strong start to the season. In four games, Jackson has thrown for 893 yards with a league-high 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson on re-establishing the Ravens’ home-field advantage after an 0-2 start:



“The fans paying their money to see us go out there and perform the right way, go out there and get Ws for them, not just us. So of course I feel some way about that.” Lamar Jackson on re-establishing the Ravens’ home-field advantage after an 0-2 start: “The fans paying their money to see us go out there and perform the right way, go out there and get Ws for them, not just us. So of course I feel some way about that.” https://t.co/iadfdbiPWI

Everyone knows that Jackson is increasing his value in the market with these types of performances. A dominant performance in a big game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 could help raise Jackson's stock even further.

The Ravens will want to keep their franchise quarterback beyond this season, and it will not come at a cheap price. A win against the Bengals on Sunday will strengthen Baltimore's position in their push for the AFC North title. It will also help Lamar Jackson further solidify his value to the franchise. We will see who comes out on top on Sunday.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.

