Lamar Jackson's Ravens need to make “crazy move” for Tyreek Hill, NFL analyst suggests

As Tyreek Hill may know, Lamar Jackson benefitted from one of the biggest moves of the 2024 offseason due to Derrick Henry's addition. This year, the quarterback has the potential to be at the center of another big move.

Speaking on Friday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Bill Barnwell called for the Baltimore Ravens to make a move for Hill.

"Here's a crazy move: Get Lamar Jackson, the best receiver he's ever gotten in Tyreek Hill," Barnwell said (15:41). "The Dolphins, there's been some little bit of drama there. Tyreek Hill says he wants to come back.

"Also said he wanted to be traded earlier this offseason. Hill is a threat they have not had. You want to stretch the safeties, not just with the running game, but with the vertical passing game. Get Tyreek with the Ravens."

While the Miami Dolphins wide receiver took a step back in his age-30 season, he still managed to pile up 959 yards and six touchdowns. Hill was also able to do this without Tua Tagovailoa available for every game. If Jackson can feed Hill over the top, the potential could be explosive.

Potential Tyreek Hill addition sets up for possible blockbuster playoff revenge game

Hill at Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill is over the age of 30, which means many things. He has a history with different coaches, players and fanbases. However, joining one of the premier archrivals of the Kansas City Chiefs could set up for an explosive result later in the year.

Hill has been forced to play for the Miami Dolphins in the only non-Chiefs chapter of his career. The Dolphins have struggled to make a run at the Super Bowl, so the drama of his matchups against Patrick Mahomes has been muted.

Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs have met in the AFC Championship in recent history and there's a chance that Hill could be part of the next championship game. The tickets would seemingly sell themselves.

