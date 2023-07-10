Lamar Jackson is finally a rich man after the quarterback signed a major contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and his most recent gesture has erupted some interesting comparisons after he was seen treating a bunch of kids for ice cream during his free time.

Paying things isn't an issue for Lamar anymore as he's under a five-year, $260 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens following more than a year of a standoff in negotiations. All parties are happy with his new deal and the best thing during training camp is that this isn't going to be an issue anymore.

Lamar's gesture to the kids has been compared to Franklin Saint, the main character of FX's series 'Snowfall'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Forever8Dreamers @forever8dreame1 @Lj_era8 #FundayWithLJ



: TruzzProductionz When Lamar treats everyone to ice cream, you can’t say no!!: TruzzProductionz When Lamar treats everyone to ice cream, you can’t say no!! 🍨🍦 @Lj_era8 #FundayWithLJ🎥: TruzzProductionz™ https://t.co/UMIvM35Akc

John Christo @WhitePepperGDF @forever8dreame1



Me at the front of the line: “50 snowcones, 50 rocket icees, and 50 spongebob squarepants icecreams” @Lj_era8 *Lamar Jackson handing ice cream man $200*Me at the front of the line: “50 snowcones, 50 rocket icees, and 50 spongebob squarepants icecreams” @forever8dreame1 @Lj_era8 *Lamar Jackson handing ice cream man $200*Me at the front of the line: “50 snowcones, 50 rocket icees, and 50 spongebob squarepants icecreams”

Skepticgoat @skepticgoat @forever8dreame1



"Did Lamar even make sure the kids weren't lactose intolerant?"



"What if he pulled a muscle paying for all that ice cream? Gotta be more careful."



In their head though:



"That's a lot of black kids ." 🤨 🤣 @Lj_era8 The media:"Did Lamar even make sure the kids weren't lactose intolerant?""What if he pulled a muscle paying for all that ice cream? Gotta be more careful."In their head though:"That's a lot of black kids." 🤨 @forever8dreame1 @Lj_era8 The media:"Did Lamar even make sure the kids weren't lactose intolerant?" "What if he pulled a muscle paying for all that ice cream? Gotta be more careful."In their head though:"That's a lot of black kids 😬." 🤨😄🤣

Lamar Jackson, Ravens: Why the new contract took so long to be signed?

Many NFL teams decide to lock up their star quarterbacks as soon as possible, but the Ravens waited longer than normal to extend Lamar.

They probably could've evaded a ton of headache and negativeness towards their side if they had agreed to a deal soon.

He wanted his contract to be fully guaranteed, but teams in 2023 are not willing to do so. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Deshaun Watson's contract, which was fully guaranteed at signing, due to what that may cause other teams to do.

Jackson has a play style that makes him susceptible to injuries. Baltimore held tight, and he ultimately found some common ground with the franchise, which obviously wanted to keep him for a long, long time - they just didn't wanted to take any major risks at the game's most important position.

But the novel didn't took long to finish. Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement for his contract extension when he signed a 5-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, individually negotiated the contract with the franchise. His contract surpassed Jalen Hurts' deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest paid player in NFL history by annual average.

Poll : 0 votes