Lamar Jackson settles trademark fight with Troy Aikman 4 months after Dale Earnhardt Jr. dispute

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson got into a legal dispute with NASCAR veteran Dale Earnhardt Jr. in April. History repeated itself after four months, as Jackson was once again in a trademark battle, this time with legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Just like the previous case, his dispute with Aikman was also over the No. 8. Jackson believes if Aikman, who wore No. 8 during his playing career, uses the number on his apparel, it would cause confusion among NFL fans.

Jackson originally filed a challenge to Aikman's trademark in July 2024. The Pro Football Hall of Famer sent a message to Jackson, saying that they should have a conversation over a "couple cold EIGHT beers!"

“Hey Lamar, looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers! Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate??” Aikman tweeted on July 20.

Troy Aikman @TroyAikman Hey Lamar - looks like a worthy conversation over a couple cold EIGHT beers!🍺🍺 Maybe Steve Young can arbitrate?? @Lj_era8 @SteveYoungQB @drinkeightbeer @espn

However, all is well now as Jackson decided to settle the trademark battle with Aikman outside of court.

What was the legal dispute between Lamar Jackson and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Just like Troy Aikman, Dale Earnhardt Jr. used the No. 8 on the logo of his JRM 8 brand. However, the stylized No. 8 looked similar to Lamar Jackson's Era 8 collection.

The NASCAR driver famously wore the number throughout his career, and Jackson is wearing it with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite Jackson filing a trademark lawsuit against Earnhardt, this dispute was ultimately settled out of court.

Earnhardt released a statement in April.

"Through the USPTO, we have successfully secured the rights to the stylized 8 (the original version made popular in his racing career)," Earnhardt said. "Therefore, we will be moving away from the JRM 8 we have used since 2019. We are looking forward to the remainder of an already successful season."

He may be facing disputes off the field, but fans are eager to see how far Jackson takes the Ravens in the upcoming NFL season.

