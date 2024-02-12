A different outcome in the AFC Championship Game could have Kyle Hamilton playing in Super Bowl 58. Instead, the Baltimore Ravens safety is watching the game like most football fans. However, his comment during the halftime show has him in hot water.

While Usher and some special guests were rocking the Allegiant Stadium stage, Hamilton tweeted:

“what if he brought out R Kelly and they performed same girl. that’d be wild”

“Same Girl” is a hit by the two R&B singers from Usher’s 2007 album Double Up. However, Hamilton’s tweet has this season’s Most Valuable Player, Lamar Jackson, commenting:

“Wtf u trippin famo”

Another Ravens defensive player, Patrick Queen, replied:

“Get off bruh”

Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly, is convicted of federal racketeering and sex trafficking due to abuse allegations involving minors. He is sentenced to 31 years in prison with a possible release on good conduct after 25 years and is incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, North Carolina.

While Kyle Hamilton’s tweet cannot come true, Usher brought out Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and Alicia Keys during the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. Usher performed during the biggest game of the NFL season ten months after an eight-show residency in Paris.

A disappointing end to Kyle Hamilton’s magnificent season

The former Notre Dame standout has completed the journey to become one of the league’s best defensive backs. After being selected 14th overall in the 2022 NFL draft, Kyle Hamilton became a First Team All-Pro safety this season after finishing with 81 tackles (ten for losses), 13 passes defended, four interceptions, and three sacks.

The second-year player also had his first NFL touchdown. He is a big reason the Baltimore Ravens are the sixth-best team in total yards allowed (301.4) and passing yards allowed (191.9) per game during the regular season.

But while their defense helped them lock the top seed in this season’s AFC playoffs, their campaign ended in an AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hamilton and the Ravens’ defense limited the Chiefs to 17 points in that game. However, miscues on offense limited Baltimore to ten points, losing their first AFC title game stint during the Jackson era.

Still, the Ravens have a solid defense to build on for next season, even if defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald won’t be around. The Seattle Seahawks hired Macdonald as their head coach, replacing long-time mentor Pete Carroll.