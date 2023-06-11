Lamar Jackson show in Baltimore? Ravens QB given 'freedom' to lead offense after $260 million extension (EXCLUSIVE) 

After a long period of negotiation, Lamar Jackson finally signed a five-year $260 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. Moreover, the Ravens also parted ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman and replaced him with Todd Monken. Prior to it, Monken was Georgia's OC since 2020.

Jackson has expressed happiness while working under Monken, and sources close to Sportskeeda have revealed that the quarterback has been given the full authority to run the offense.

Here's what the source told Sportskeeda's Reggie Roberts:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a whole new game for this team on offense,” one source told Sportskeeda. “Lamar now has the freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage, slide protections and change the routes of wide receivers. It’s basically Lamar’s show and he is loving the changes Coach Monken has installed.”

The Baltimore Ravens under Greg Roman had a very run-oriented offense which disgruntled many receivers on the team. Now that Monken is looking to utilize Lamar Jackson's ability to pass the ball, the Ravens will have a completely new-looked offense in 2023.

They signed Odell Bekcham Jr. to a one-year deal and also drafted Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL Draft. Both of them will be crucial for the franchise and Jackson in the upcoming season, and even tight end Mark Andrews will benefit from it.

With this new system in place, Jackson can finally show that he is not only an elite running quarterback, but can also throw the ball effectively.

Lamar Jackson needs to stay healthy

Lamar Jackson: Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

In the past two NFL seasons, Lamar Jackson has only played 24 games, and the Ravens have missed him in crucial spots. In both of these seasons, the franchise was primed to make a big playoff run, but injuries to both Jackson and other key players have ruined their chances.

Now that Jackson has got his much-awaited contract extension, he will aim to stay healthy for the team and repay their trust. The Ravens are a Super Bowl contender and many players on their team are hungry for success.

Odell Beckham Jr. is coming off a significant injury setback, and he wants to play to get a bigger contract next season. Their quarterback, on the other hand, is eager to prove his worth to those who have doubted him. It will be interesting to see how the Ravens will perform next season.

Poll : 0 votes