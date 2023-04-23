When it comes to boxing, some fans have theories that the sport could be rigged in certain matches and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had to fight the good fight.

The fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis was nothing short of spectacular. Davis put Garcia on the canvas in Round 2 before a vicious body shot in Round 7 saw Garcia fall again, but this time, he was unable to get up.

But fans aren't buying in and one wondered why Garcia didn't answer why he failed to get back on his feet, thus asking if the fight was rigged. This is where Lamar Jackson stepped in and answered.

"Get hit in your rib by tank and let me know if it’s rigged🤣🤣"

The result sees Davis maintain his incredible record of 29 wins, 27 of which have come via KO. Garcia suffered the first loss of his career and now has a record of 23-1.

After such a big build-up to the fight, Davis put his best foot forward and let everyone know post-fight that this is his time to shine.

"I'm definitely the face of boxing," Davis said via CBSsports.com. "Everybody already knew that."

For Lamar Jackson, he knows the fight wasn't rigged as the one fan potentially alluded to. He made it known that if someone took a shot to the ribs like Garcia did, they would know full well that the fight wasn't staged.

Lamar Jackson in the middle of his own fight

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

While Jackson was giving his thoughts on the Garcia-Davis fight, he is going through his own fight at the moment with the Ravens and his contract status.

After years of negotiating, there has still been no movement on a new deal. The Ravens offered Jackson what they thought was a decent contract prior to the start of last season. The deal would have seen Jackson make $200 million guaranteed, but he turned it down.

Now, with other players in Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts agreeing to extensions that aren't fully guaranteed as Jackson reportedly wants, he sits in no man's land.

With the NFL Draft coming in a few days, the Ravens will surely want to know where they stand in terms of Jackson's contract. But the longer a new deal goes un-signed, the less likely it is that Lamar Jackson will remain a Raven.

